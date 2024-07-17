Hays CISD coaches host water polo clinic

Hays CISD hosted the inaugural Hays Swim & Water Polo Camp on July 8-12. In attendance were students from third to eighth grade, high school and former Hays CISD students. This was the first year the camp was open to primary-school-aged children. The camp was co-hosted and organized by coaches from three Hays CISD high school campuses — Floyd White, Hays High School, David Annen, Lehman High School, and Jacqueline Sedillo, Johnson High School. The camp was held at YMCA Camp Moody. The days...