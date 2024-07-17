Hays Pinto 8U All Star Team heads to Pinto Pony League World Series

The Hays Pinto 8U All Star Team will compete at the 2024 Pinto Pony League World Series from July 17-21 in Youngsville, Louisiana. This is the second consecutive year the Hays Youth Baseball and Softball Association 8U all star team has made it to the annual tournament. Team members are: Brayden Rodriguez, Caleb Collins, Hugh Butler, Jordan Rodriguez, Joseph Schroeder, Julian Fabian, Julius Beasley, Marshall Nutt, Nathan Tenorio, Rhett Fairbanks, Tripp Thaxton, Tucker Keeton and Tyler Butler. Th...