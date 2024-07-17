Subscribe
Hays Pinto 8U All Star Team heads to Pinto Pony League World Series
Pictured, the team poses for a photo after a win earlier in the season. Team members are: Brayden Rodriguez, Caleb Collins, Hugh Butler, Jordan Rodriguez, Joseph Schroeder, Julian Fabian, Julius Beasley, Marshall Nutt, Nathan Tenorio, Rhett Fairbanks, Tripp Thaxton, Tucker Keeton and Tyler Butler. The team is lead by coaches Reid Fairbanks, Chris Butler, Daryl Nutt and Andrew Rodriguez. PHOTO COURTESY OF b36 PHOTOGRAPHY
Community, Hays County, News
Staff Report on
July 17, 2024
Hays Pinto 8U All Star Team heads to Pinto Pony League World Series

The Hays Pinto 8U All Star Team will compete at the 2024 Pinto Pony League World Series from July 17-21 in Youngsville, Louisiana. This is the second consecutive year the Hays Youth Baseball and Softball Association 8U all star team has made it to the annual tournament. Team members are: Brayden Rodriguez, Caleb Collins, Hugh Butler, Jordan Rodriguez, Joseph Schroeder, Julian Fabian, Julius Beasley, Marshall Nutt, Nathan Tenorio, Rhett Fairbanks, Tripp Thaxton, Tucker Keeton and Tyler Butler. Th...

PAWS hosts Dog Days of Summer event
Hays County, News
PAWS hosts Dog Days of Summer event
PAWS Shelter of Central Texas hosted its Dog Days of Summer event at Dripping Springs Distilling on Sunday, July 21. In addition to adoptable dogs, at...
July 24, 2024
Most Read
Kyle to see Juvenile Behavioral Health Program
Kyle, Main...
Kyle to see Juvenile Behavioral Health Program
July 17, 2024
KYLE — Hill Country Mental Health and Developmental Disabilities Center is partnering with Hays CISD, Hays County and city of Kyle to establish a Juve...
Buda acquires 30 acres east of IH-35
Buda, News
Buda acquires 30 acres east of IH-35
Land to be used for park site
July 10, 2024
BUDA — On Friday, June 28, the city of Buda staff finalized a deal to acquire approximately 30 acres of land on the east side of IH-35 for the future ...
e-Edition
e-Edition

haysfreepress.com
113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Email: news@haysfreepress.com

Stay tuned with us

Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.