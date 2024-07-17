Wimberley ISD community invited to meet new Danforth Junior High principal

WIMBERLEY — The Wimberley ISD family is invited to a meet-and-greet with new Danforth Junior High School Principal Joseph Holzmann from 5-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23.

The gathering will take place in the DJH library (200 Texan Blvd.) Attendees will be able to access the building at the doors closest to the library. The event will have an informal, come-and-go format, giving WISD stakeholders the opportunity to meet and speak with the new principal.

Holzmann has replaced Christi Moeller as DJH principal; Moeller has started her new role as WISD’s director of safety and school initiatives.