Subscribe
Wimberley ISD community invited to meet new Danforth Junior High principal
Joseph Holzmann
Main, News, Wimberley
Staff Report on
July 17, 2024
Wimberley ISD community invited to meet new Danforth Junior High principal

WIMBERLEY — The Wimberley ISD family is invited to a meet-and-greet with new Danforth Junior High School Principal Joseph Holzmann from 5-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23.

The gathering will take place in the DJH library (200 Texan Blvd.) Attendees will be able to access the building at the doors closest to the library. The event will have an informal, come-and-go format, giving WISD stakeholders the opportunity to meet and speak with the new principal.

Holzmann has replaced Christi Moeller as DJH principal; Moeller has started her new role as WISD’s director of safety and school initiatives.

Hays CISD coaches host water polo clinic
Hays Hawks, Johnson Jaguars, Lehman Lobos, Sports
Hays CISD coaches host water polo clinic
Hays CISD hosted the inaugural Hays Swim & Water Polo Camp on July 8-12. In attendance were students from third to eighth grade, high school and f...
July 17, 2024
Widen your circle during Social Wellness Month
Community, Hays County, News
Widen your circle during Social Wellness Month
With July being Social Wellness Month, it’s a perfect time to assess your social circle, learn how to strengthen it and commit to meeting new people. ...
July 17, 2024
Most Read
Hays County district clerk resigns from office
Breaking News, Hays County...
Hays County district clerk resigns from office
By Staff Report 
July 5, 2024
HAYS COUNTY -- Hays County District Clerk Avrey Anderson Sr. submitted his resignation on Friday, July 5. This comes on the heels of a lawsuit and sub...
Kyle City Council votes to continue credit cards
Kyle, Main...
Kyle City Council votes to continue credit cards
Community members speak about concerns over spending
July 10, 2024
KYLE — Kyle City Council held a discussion at its July 2 meeting regarding whether city council credit cards should be eliminated. Ultimately, the car...
Hays CISD Clothes Closet seeks community donations
Community, Education...
Hays CISD Clothes Closet seeks community donations
July 3, 2024
KYLE — Hays CISD trustee Esperanza Orosco began the original Clothes Closet in her classroom in the late 2000s. Little did she know that more than a d...
e-Edition
e-Edition

haysfreepress.com
113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Email: news@haysfreepress.com

Stay tuned with us

Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.