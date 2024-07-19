West Nile Virus detected in Hays County

WIMBERLEY – Several mosquito trap samples collected in the 78676 ZIP Code were tested positive for West Nile Virus, according to confirmation given to the Hays County Health Department (HCHD) from the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) on July 18.

The positive samples were collected from two sites in and around the city of Wimberley on July 11. These are the first reported West Nile Virus-positive IDs of the 2024 season in Hays County; there were no positive West Nile virus mosquito pools during the 2023 season.

In the state of Texas, DSHS reported 913 positive mosquito pools during the 2023 season for West Nile Virus. So far this year, DSHS has reported 1051 positive mosquito pools for West Nile Virus.

“Rainfall within the Central Texas area leads to an increase in standing water, which provides ideal breeding grounds for mosquitos,” said Eric Vangaasbeek, chief environmental health specialist at Hays County Development Services (HCDS). “We encourage everyone to take proactive steps to prevent mosquito bites by reducing areas of standing water around their homes and properties.”

While 80% of people will not experience symptoms of an infection, only 20% of people may experience some symptoms, according to a Hays County news release. Symptoms of West Nile Virus infection can include fever, headache, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea, a skin rash on the torso of the body and swollen lymph nodes. While the risk for severe symptoms is low, individuals ages 50 and older and those with compromised immune systems may be at an increased risk for stiffness, disorientation, coma, tremors, vision loss, paralysis, and, in extremely rare cases, death.

Anyone experiencing these symptoms is encouraged to seek medical attention. Supportive care — treatment to improve quality of life and comfortableness — is typically provided to diagnosed patients. Patients can expect to exhibit symptoms for 3-6 days, but may experience fatigue and weakness for weeks or even months. Treatment for the virus is not effective due to the resistant nature of the virus to antibiotics and other medications.

The key to preventing West Nile Virus is to minimize the number of mosquitoes in areas where people live, work and play. Health officials strongly encourage everyone to remain vigilant about protecting themselves from mosquito bites and preventing mosquito breeding on their properties. Mosquitoes can breed in as little as one teaspoon of standing water. Draining all sources of standing water in and around a property can reduce the number of places mosquitoes can lay their eggs and breed.

“While we continue to monitor the situation, please try to avoid mosquito bites by following the three Ds: DEET, Dress and Drain,” said Ian Harris, HCHD epidemiologist.

• DEET: Whenever outside, use insect repellents with the active ingredient DEET or other EPA-registered repellents, and always follow label instructions.

• DRESS: Wear long, loose and light-colored clothing outside.

DRAIN: Drain or treat all standing water in and around your home or workplace where mosquitoes could lay eggs.

Hays County Development Services is providing mosquito surveillance within the county to monitor and track mosquito-borne illnesses. Some mosquitoes can transfer potentially deadly diseases – known as arboviral diseases – to humans. HCDS is collecting mosquitoes to determine which areas are harboring disease-carrying mosquitoes.

HCDS will set up collection traps across the county on a rotating basis to capture samples of several species of mosquitoes that will be sent to the Department of State Health Services in Austin for identification and determination of the type(s) of illness the mosquitoes could be spreading. Monitoring species, mosquito density and geographic breeding sites will provide critical early predictive data to HCDS to help monitor, prevent and combat mosquito populations and mosquito-borne illnesses.

HCDS uses the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) gravid-trapping method to collect mosquitoes. This trap is designed to attract female mosquitoes which are ready to lay eggs. The trap uses a fan to draw in mosquitoes that approach the liquid in the bottom of the bucket and keeps them in a collection bag until the trap is collected.

HCDS also uses the BG-Sentinel trap. This trap targets other mosquito species that are vectors of other arboviruses. Collection is typically carried out from May until November throughout Texas.

HCDS and the HCHD will continue to conduct mosquito pool traps and health surveillance to promote the health and safety of residents.

For more information regarding mosquito abatement, contact Hays County Development Services at 512-393 2150. Residents can view Mosquito Tracking Locations via the Hays County Development Services GIS Dashboard.

For more information on the disease, visit the Texas Department of State and Health Services West Nile website.