Cody Mitchell sworn in as deputy constable in Hays County

Cody Mitchell, center, poses for a photo with Hays County Commissioners Debbie Ingalsbe, left, Michelle Cohen, Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra, Mitchell’s wife, Hays County Constable, Precinct 2 Deputy Robert Eller and commissioner Lon Shell after being sworn in as a regular full-time Deputy Constable in the Hays County Constable, Precinct 2 Office. Mitchell was formally with the Kyle Police Department for eight years and holds many certifications, including Crisis Intervention Suicide Prevention, Advanced Police Officer License, TCOLE Basic Instructor, ASP baton instructor, Less Lethal ICP Instructor, Mobile Field Force Instructor and drug abuse recognition. During his time at the Kyle Police Department, Mitchell was recognized as officer of the year in 2022, was a Field Training Officer, SWAT member and first line supervisor. His official start date with the constable’s office was July 15.