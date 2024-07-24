Dripping Springs recognizes Parks & Recreation Month

Earlier this month, Dripping Springs City Council proclaimed July as Parks and Recreation Month, thus recognizing those who are dedicated to building strong, vibrant and resilient communities through the power of parks and recognition. “We encourage the citizens of Dripping Springs to get outside today and visit one of our amazing parks that these individuals have worked so hard on for you to enjoy! Thank you, City of Dripping Springs Parks & Community Services Department,” the city said.