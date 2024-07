Tobias, Zuniga host ‘Conversations with Council’

On Friday, July 19, numerous Kyle residents joined Kyle City Council members Michael Tobias, right, and Miguel Zuniga for “Conversations with Council.” This town hall-style event, held at the Kyle Public Library, was an opportunity for community members to share questions, comments and suggestions for the city with the council members directly. To watch the full video, visit bit.ly/3xYrhgv.