GRAPHIC COURTESY OF CITY OF KYLE Pictured are the locations the city aims to purchase: the red represents the location of local businesses The Main Squeeze and Hays City Donuts, the blue is the Kyle Carwash and Cash Box Pawn and Bloodworth BBQ operate in the green.

City of Kyle approves $4.45 million downtown purchases KYLE — Kyle City Council approved resolutions to purchase several downtown properties for a total sum of $4.45 million at a special meeting held on July 24.