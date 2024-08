CONTRIBUTED PHOTO ICON, a company that is considered to be a leader in advanced construction technologies pioneering 3D printing robotics, is bringing its newest set of homes to the Wimberley Springs neighborhood. Pictured is a rendering of the homes.

3D printed homes heading to Wimberley WIMBERLEY — A new residential development is coming to the city of Wimberley, but this time, it’s going to be filled with 3D printed homes.