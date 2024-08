PHOTO BY WAYLAND D. CLARK Dripping Springs’ Cooper Rummel, the 6A District 26 Pitcher of the Year, delivers a pitch during the regular season for the Tigers. Rummel has earned a spot on the USA Baseball National Team roster of 20 players following the Baseball 18U Training Camp in July in Cary, North Carolina.

Dripping Springs Tigers pitcher on USA Baseball National Team roster Cooper Rummel, a pitcher for the Dripping Springs High School Tigers, and Team USA began play at the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) U-18 Baseball World Cup Americas Qualifier on Saturday, Aug. 3.