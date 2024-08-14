Dripping Springs High School welcomes students

PHOTO COURTESY OF DRIPPING SPRINGS ISD
Dripping Springs High School freshman and new students were welcomed for their annual orientation, ROAR, on Wednesday, Aug. 7. Students toured the campus, met administrators, learned more about student organizations and more. Dripping Springs ISD opened its doors for the 2024-25 school year on Tuesday, Aug. 13.
PHOTO COURTESY OF DRIPPING SPRINGS ISD
Cheerleaders perform a routine during the annual new student orientation, ROAR, at Dripping Springs High School on Wednesday, Aug. 7.