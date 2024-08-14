Subscribe
Dripping Springs High School welcomes students
PHOTO COURTESY OF DRIPPING SPRINGS ISD Cheerleaders perform a routine during the annual new student orientation, ROAR, at Dripping Springs High School on Wednesday, Aug. 7.
August 14, 2024
  • PHOTO COURTESY OF DRIPPING SPRINGS ISD Dripping Springs High School freshman and new students were welcomed for their annual orientation, ROAR, on Wednesday, Aug. 7. Students toured the campus, met administrators, learned more about student organizations and more. Dripping Springs ISD opened its doors for the 2024-25 school year on Tuesday, Aug. 13.

