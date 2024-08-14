News, Wimberley
Katherine Anne Porter School receives donation check
Elite Roofing, Colin Hald and Mark Wesley Koch presents a $5,000 donation check to Katherine Anne Porter School to start off the 2024-25 school year. Katherine Anne Porter School, also called KAPS, is committed to “fostering an education environment that is safe, welcoming, and free from stigma and discrimination for all students regardless of gender identity and expression, race, academic needs or individual differences.” The campus is located at 515 FM 2325 in Wimberley. More information about the school can be found at www.kapschool.org.