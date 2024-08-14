Subscribe
Kyle man sentenced to 40 years in prison
Josh Devereaux Jarratt, 45, of Kyle entered a plea of guilty to the offense of continuous sexual abuse of a child and was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Aug. 12.
Breaking News, Hays County, Kyle, Main, News
Staff Report on
August 14, 2024
Kyle man sentenced to 40 years in prison

SAN MARCOS – Josh Devereaux Jarratt, 45, of Kyle entered a plea of guilty to the offense of continuous sexual abuse of a child and was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Aug. 12. He also pleaded guilty to two counts of indecency with a child by contact, one count of indecency with a child by exposure and 30 counts of possession of child pornography.

He will not be eligible for parole and must serve the full 40-year sentence due to the conviction of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Over the course of several years, Jarratt sexually abused a child in his home, according to a news release. In 2021, that child outcried to a friend and that outcry led to an investigation into Jarratt by the Hays County Sheriff’s Office. The child victim also provided information to detectives that Jarratt possessed child pornography.

A search warrant was obtained for Jarratt’s home and detectives found multiple computers and electronic devices that contained more than 1,000 videos and images of child pornography. During the search of Jarratt’s electronic devices, detectives also found multiple explicit videos and photos that Jarratt took of a child; a child-sized sex doll was also located in his bedroom closet.

Hays County Assistant Criminal District Attorneys Miranda Ebersole and Daniel Sakaida prosecuted this case. The Hays County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case and the prosecutors would like to express their appreciation for Jennifer Baker and Detective Nelson Wray for their extensive work on this case, the news release stated.

Most Read
Shooting in Buda leaves 1 dead, suspect at large
Buda, Main...
Shooting in Buda leaves 1 dead, suspect at large
By Staff Report 
August 6, 2024
BUDA – The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting, which was labeled a “suspicious death,” that left a juvenile dead on the evening ...
Kyle City Council discusses future projects
Hays County, Kyle...
Kyle City Council discusses future projects
July 24, 2024
KYLE — On July 16, Kyle City Council heard discussions on the future of the Sportsplex and the prospect of a local favorite, Hays Co. Bar-B-Que, comin...
e-Edition
e-Edition

haysfreepress.com
113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Email: news@haysfreepress.com

Stay tuned with us

Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.