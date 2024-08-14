Kyle man sentenced to 40 years in prison

SAN MARCOS – Josh Devereaux Jarratt, 45, of Kyle entered a plea of guilty to the offense of continuous sexual abuse of a child and was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Aug. 12. He also pleaded guilty to two counts of indecency with a child by contact, one count of indecency with a child by exposure and 30 counts of possession of child pornography.

He will not be eligible for parole and must serve the full 40-year sentence due to the conviction of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Over the course of several years, Jarratt sexually abused a child in his home, according to a news release. In 2021, that child outcried to a friend and that outcry led to an investigation into Jarratt by the Hays County Sheriff’s Office. The child victim also provided information to detectives that Jarratt possessed child pornography.

A search warrant was obtained for Jarratt’s home and detectives found multiple computers and electronic devices that contained more than 1,000 videos and images of child pornography. During the search of Jarratt’s electronic devices, detectives also found multiple explicit videos and photos that Jarratt took of a child; a child-sized sex doll was also located in his bedroom closet.

Hays County Assistant Criminal District Attorneys Miranda Ebersole and Daniel Sakaida prosecuted this case. The Hays County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case and the prosecutors would like to express their appreciation for Jennifer Baker and Detective Nelson Wray for their extensive work on this case, the news release stated.