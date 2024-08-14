Subscribe
Local Boy Scout transforms senior community grounds
Graphic by Barton Publications
August 14, 2024
WIMBERLEY — Sailor Hendrix, a 15-year-old Boy Scout, along with his troop, has breathed new life into Alexis Pointe Senior Living in Wimberley by transforming the community’s grounds over the summer.

The project kicked off on May 3, with the construction of rebar cages and the installation of formwork supports, according to a news release. Throughout the following months, Hendrix, along with members of Boy Scouts of America Troop 127 and his family, dedicated countless hours to building and assembling various components of the project.

The first big work day was held on May 18, when Troop 127 scouts gathered, ready to bring Hendrix’s vision to life. From safety briefings to installing the first post, every moment was a step towards their goal. By late June, they had crafted roof trusses and installed them.

The transformation was complete by July 21. The new gazebo and ADA-friendly picnic area, featuring decomposed granite and custom-built furniture, were ready. They were created as a haven for residents to relax and socialize.

Funded by leftover contributions from the Wimberley Valley Arts and Cultural Alliance mural project, this addition combines community support and creativity.

“[Hendrix] and Troop 127 have completely transformed our community,” said Al Mata, executive director of Alexis Pointe Senior Living. “This project not only showcases the spirit of community service, but also leaves a lasting legacy that our residents will cherish for a long time to come.”

For more information about Alexis Pointe Senior Living, visit www.civitasseniorliving.com/alexis-pointe-of-wimberley.

