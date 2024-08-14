San Marcos Police Department officer cleared in fatal shooting

SAN MARCOS — A Hays County Grand Jury determined that the San Marcos Police Department Officer that fatally shot 22-year-old Malachi Williams in the H-E-B parking lot, located at 641 East Hopkins St. in San Marcos, was justified in his actions.

According to a news release, the Grand Jury received evidence of a separate incident that occurred prior to the shooting. Williams had been waiting outside of a Snax Max on Hopkins Street and followed two men in the dark. The men stated that his behavior made them uncomfortable. Williams followed the men for some length of time before they confronted him. After, he produced two large knives and the men called SMPD, read the news release.

At approximately 10:35 p.m. on April 11, 2024, Williams returned to the Snax Max and went into the restroom. One minute later, A SMPD officer, who was aware that Williams may be armed, arrived and waited for him near the front door. The officer asked Williams to step outside, during which he repeatedly ignored commands to turn around and put his hands behind his back. Instead, he took off running with the knives in his hands.

The news release stated that the officer attempted to deploy his taser twice while running and missed.

After running Northwest along Hopkins, William headed directly toward the H-E-B, which was open at the time. The two entered the parking lot, where Williams was shot twice. According to the news release, despite attempts at life-saving measures, the 22-year-old did not survive.

The Texas Rangers conducted the investigation into the shooting with the assistance of SMPD.

“The Hays County Criminal District Attorney’s Office presented the results of the investigation to the Grand Jury,” said Hays County Criminal District Attorney Kelly Higgins. “After hearing the evidence, the Grand Jury determined that the conduct of the officers was justified under the law and voted not to indict. This matter is now closed.”

“We are saddened by the loss of life, but the actions of Mr. Williams posed a threat to public safety. This officer was forced to make a difficult decision in order to protect the public,” Higgins concluded.