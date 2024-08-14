Subscribe
Wimberley Glassworks Gourdeous Glass Pumpkin Patch returns
Graphic by Barton Publications
Community, News, Wimberley
Staff Report on
August 14, 2024
WIMBERLEY   – Wimberley Glassworks has announced the return of its annual Gourdgeous Glass Pumpkin Patch event on Sept. 14.

Founded in 1992, the studio has been creating art pieces and lighting for residential and commercial spaces all over the country. The event will feature handcrafted glass pieces, glass blowing demonstrations, games, drinks and live music.

There will be a particular emphasis on arts for children with the “Monster Glass Design Contest,” where young artists’ designs for monsters will be featured around the studio. The public will vote for their favorite and the winning design will be brought to life by the glasswork artisans in an October demonstration.

The live glass blowing demonstrations will take place every hour between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., on the half hour. It is a family-friendly event; the studio and gallery are also ADA-accessible and dogs are welcome.

Wimberley Glassworks is located at 6469 Ranch Rd 12, San Marcos, TX.

