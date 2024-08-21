Apogee Dripping Springs Micro High School celebrates ribbon cutting

DRIPPING SPRINGS — Apogee Dripping Springs Micro High School (ADS), an alternative high school option, celebrated its official ribbon cutting ceremony in collaboration with the Dripping Springs Chamber of Commerce on Aug. 15.

This event marked the launch of a unique educational experience that blends hands-on learning, character development and community engagement in a mixed-age learning environment, according to founder and director Sarah Pevehouse.

Held at Dripping Springs Presbyterian Church, located at 26650 Ranch Road 12, the ceremony featured a lively atmosphere with music provided by Aaron Waldock of Bat City Beats, also known as DJ A-Wall, who will be mentoring one of the students at ADS, Pevehouse said. In addition to DJ A-Wall, other community partners, board members, church elders and members and many local supporters were present to help usher in the new chapter for Dripping Springs.

The event also showcased Apogee Dripping Springs’ 980 square-foot eclectically designed and flexible learning space, along with their newly unveiled 15-passenger van, affectionately named Louise, wearing new vinyl graphics from the Graphics Guys on Circle Drive. This van will serve as the “school bus,” allowing students to use the local community as their classroom and to be mobile at a moment’s notice, ready to explore or take classes from local experts, according to Pevehouse.

“Before the ribbon-cutting, Pastor Mitch, church elders and ADS board members gathered to pray over the classroom and the program, offering their blessings on this promising initiative for the Dripping Springs community,” stated a news release.

Apogee Dripping Springs Micro High School operates from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information or to schedule a visit, contact Pevehouse at www.apogeedrippingsprings.com/contact or email her directly at sarah@apogeedrippingsprings.com.