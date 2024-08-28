City Limits Subaru surprises local teachers with $15K donation in time for new school year

BUDA — City Limits Subaru partnered with AdoptAClassroom.org last week to surprise teachers at Camino Real Elementary School with a $15,000 donation and 25

school supply kits during a back-to-school celebration.

The donation was made as part of Subaru Loves Learning, a national program championed by Subaru of America, Inc., that helps provide funding for teachers at high needs schools across the country to purchase the school supplies and resources needed to help its students succeed. High need is defined as a school that has a Title I Schoolwide Program and/or a school where 40% or more of the student population qualifies for the Free or Reduced-Price Lunch Program, according to a City Limits Subaru press release.

City Limits Subaru’s donation will benefit more than 625 students by providing teachers with $500 worth of funding each to purchase supplies for the school year on the AdoptAClassroom.org Marketplace.

“We’re thrilled to support our local teachers and students through the Subaru Loves Learning initiative,” said Julie Herrera, retailer principal of City Limits Subaru. “Providing essential school supplies is just one way we give back to our community throughout the year and we are committed to making a lasting impact year-round through various initiatives that support the needs of our neighbors.”

According to AdoptAClassroom.org, 92% of teachers nationwide have students from families who can’t afford any school supplies. This leads to teachers spending an average of $860 out of their own pockets each year to equip their classrooms.

“We are incredibly grateful for the generous donation from City Limits Subaru as part of their Subaru Loves Learning initiative,” said Yvette Soliz, principal of Camino Real Elementary School. “These essential supplies will make a significant impact on our students’ success in the classroom this year. Our teachers, staff and entire school community extend our heartfelt thanks for this support.”

City Limits Subaru’s partnership with Camino Real Elementary School is part of its year-round commitment to the community including partnerships with Hays CISD, PAWS Shelter of Central Texas and Austin Angels, where it recently donated backpacks to families in the foster care community and many more.

As the largest corporate partner of AdoptAClassroom.org, Subaru and its retailers have supported more than 750,000 students nationwide through the Subaru Loves Learning initiative. This year, City Limits Subaru joins more than 630 participating retailers working with the organization to adopt classrooms in high needs schools.

To learn more about the Subaru Loves Learning initiative and the partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org, visit www.subaru.com/learning or follow #SubaruLovesLearning on social media.