No murder charges filed in fatal Buda shooting
Graphic by Barton Publications
Breaking News, Buda, Main, News
Staff Report on August 29, 2024
No murder charges filed in fatal Buda shooting

BUDA — Hays County Criminal District Attorney Kelly Higgins announced that a murder charge will not be filed against a 21-year-old male who shot and killed a 17-year-old in Buda on Aug. 5.

At approximately 5:17 p.m. on Aug. 5, a shooting occurred in a drainage area behind homes in the 800 block of Shadow Creek Boulevard in Buda. Hays County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded and located Erick Alejandro Marin, 17, who had been shot and later died at the scene.

Investigators obtained two videos of the shooting that had been filmed by people who were present; the video showed that two groups of males had met at the location to fight, according to a Hays County press release. A juvenile relative of Marin’s was fighting a 21-year-old male. During the fight, Marin pulled a handgun and started shooting at the 21-year-old; a juvenile male from the opposing group returned fire before the 21-year-old grabbed that weapon and shot Marin, killing him, according to the release.

Marin was the first person to draw and fire a weapon, the release stated. The District Attorney’s Office reviewed all of the evidence and concluded that the shooting that killed Marin was justified under the Texas laws related to self-defense and defense of a third person. The case was presented to a grand jury on Aug. 28 and the jury agreed that the shooting was justified and voted to “no-bill” the case.

The other juveniles that were present and involved may still face charges for other conduct, the release stated.

