Area schools receive more than 2,000 supplies from Pedernales Electric Cooperative

HAYS COUNTY — Uhland Elementary School was one of the campuses that received school supplies this month from Pedernales Electric Cooperative as part of the co-op’s fifth annual Fill the Bucket School Supply Drive.

PEC is committed to helping students and teachers shine this school year, therefore, the cooperative’s employees donated more than 2,000 school supplies this month to benefit elementary schools across its service territory, according to a press release.

“PEC cares about our communities and our classrooms, so it’s our pleasure to help ensure that students and teachers have the tools they need to start the school year off right,” said Mikayla Herron, PEC community outreach specialist. “We’re grateful to our employees for their generous contributions and look forward to delivering supplies.”

Along with Uhland Elementary, Bertram Elementary School (Burnet CISD), Knowles Elementary School (Leander ISD), LBJ Elementary School (Johnson City ISD) and Mountain Valley Elementary School (Comal ISD) will also benefit from donated supplies.

PEC is committed to youth education and offers a variety of programs for area students — from free online resources focused on electrical safety, to in-person opportunities where students can meet PEC line workers and learn about their careers, the release stated.

Educators interested in scheduling a school visit from PEC experts are encouraged to complete our online form. Additional information on PEC’s programs and the request form can be found online at www.pec.coop/youth.