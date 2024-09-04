Buda EDC unveils Local Enterprise Assistance Program

BUDA — The Buda Economic Development Corporation launched the newly rebranded Local Enterprise Assistance Program (LEAP), with applications that opened on Sept. 1.

Previously known as the Small Incentives Program, LEAP aims to support the growth and development of businesses in Buda through targeted financial incentives, according to a Buda EDC news release. This year, the Buda EDC has significantly increased the funding pool for the program, allocating $275,000 in total incentives, which is up from $250,000 last year.

The enhanced funding reflects the EDC’s commitment to fostering local business growth and ensuring that enterprises in Buda have the resources they need to thrive, the release stated.

LEAP provides eligible businesses with the opportunity to apply for up to $10,000 in incentives for building improvements and equipment and software. In addition, businesses can receive up to $3,000 of the $10,000 total for marketing efforts, helping them to boost visibility and expand their customer base.

“We are thrilled to offer this increased support to our local businesses through LEAP,” said Jacquie Martinez, Buda EDC business engagement manager. “By rebranding the program and expanding the available funding, we hope to empower more businesses in Buda to make critical improvements, invest in new technologies and elevate their marketing strategies, ultimately contributing to the economic vitality of our community.”

Last year, more than 20 businesses benefited from $250,000 in incentives through the program. With the additional funding available this year, the Buda EDC anticipates even greater participation and impact.

Businesses interested in applying for LEAP incentives can find more information and submit their applications on the Buda EDC website at www.BudaEDC.com. Applications are reviewed and then approved by Buda EDC’s Board of Directors monthly until all funding is awarded.