Community displays cars for Pistons and Pitties nonprofit

By Staff Report
August 29, 2024
BUDA -- Hays County Criminal District Attorney Kelly Higgins announced that a murder charge will not be filed against a 21-year-old male who shot and ...
By Brittany Kelley
July 3, 2024
BUDA — Recent Johnson High School graduate Ally Schrandt, 18, was driving to a shift at Salt Lick BBQ in Driftwood when she was involved in a multi-ca...
By Brittany Kelley, Ashley Kontnier
July 16, 2024
SAN MARCOS — Following a hung jury, the Hays County District Attorney’s Office has dropped aggravated sexual assault of a child charges amid concerns ...
By Megan Navarro
July 24, 2024
(Editor's Note: This story was updated on Friday, July 26 to reflect the correct location information.) BUDA — After meeting up with developers, local...
By Staff Report
August 6, 2024
BUDA – The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting, which was labeled a “suspicious death,” that left a juvenile dead on the evening ...