Hays Hawks fall short to Dripping Springs Tigers

The Hays High School Hawks went up against Dripping Springs High School for a non-district away matchup on Tuesday, Sept. 3. The Hawks are currently 12-18 and the Tigers are currently 33-1. The Hawks had some great rallies, but they were eventually swept 3-0, losing 25-13, 25-18 and 25-15. The Hawks next home game is set for 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13; they will host Lehman High School to open district play.

