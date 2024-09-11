Subscribe
Hays Hawks fall short to Dripping Springs Tigers
PHOTO BY ALBERT SANCHEZ Pictured, Malia Gibbs (No. 14) goes in for a strong hit in front of Tiger Ava Lyle (No. 5) during game two of the three-game match on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
Staff Report on September 11, 2024
Hays Hawks fall short to Dripping Springs Tigers

The Hays High School Hawks went up against Dripping Springs High School for a non-district away matchup on Tuesday, Sept. 3. The Hawks are currently 12-18 and the Tigers are currently 33-1. The Hawks had some great rallies, but they were eventually swept 3-0, losing 25-13, 25-18 and 25-15. The Hawks next home game is set for 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13; they will host Lehman High School to open district play.

