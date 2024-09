PHOTO BY URSULA ROGERS Johnson High School Jaguar Brooklyn Myers (No .1) leaps and hits the ball in a match against Pflugerville High School on Friday, Sept. 6 in Pflugerville. The Jaguars swept the series 25-6, 25-22 and 25-13.

Johnson Jaguars sweep Pflugerville Panthers on the road Johnson High School Jaguar Brooklyn Myers (No .1) leaps and hits the ball in a match against Pflugerville High School on Friday, Sept. 6 in Pflugerville. The Jaguars swept the series 25-6, 25-22 and 25-13.