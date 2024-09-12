Cypress Creek, Blanco River water quality training scheduled for Sept. 24

WIMBERLEY — A Texas Watershed Steward workshop on the Cypress Creek and Blanco River watersheds will be held on Sept. 24 in Wimberley.

The public is encouraged to attend the event, which will be held at the Wimberley Community Center, 14068 Ranch Road 12, from 1 to 5 p.m.. The workshop will include a discussion on watershed systems, along with types and sources of water pollution. There also will be a group discussion on community-driven watershed protection and management and an overview of water quality as it relates to watershed management at the local level.

Participants must pre-register by visiting the Texas Watershed Steward website at www.tws.tamu.edu/workshops/registration or by calling (979) 321-5935. Once registered, additional meeting information will be provided.