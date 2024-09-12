Hays CISD 6th grader faces charges in connection to social media threat scare

KYLE — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office has detained a sixth grade Hays CISD student for locally contributing to the spread of social media school shooting threats.

In the juvenile justice system, the student faces the equivalent to a state jail felony for making a false alarm or report, according to a Hays CISD news release. The investigation is ongoing for other students who may have been involved.

Beginning in the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 11, Hays CISD authorities and law enforc...