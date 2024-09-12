Subscribe
Hays County invites the community to 4-H 101 Night
Graphic by Barton Publications
Staff Report on September 12, 2024
Hays County invites the community to 4-H 101 Night

WIMBERLEY — Hays County 4-H announced its 4-H 101 Night, which will take place from 6-7:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 16, at the Wimberley Public Library.

The theme this year is “Grow with 4-H”, reflecting the organization’s commitment to helping young people develop valuable life skills and leadership through hands-on learning and community involvement, according to a press release. The event will include a project fair, where families can talk to current members and leaders about projects and topics like agriculture, science, arts, and more, as well as an orientation to introduce families to the 4-H staff.

Hays County 4-H 101 Night is open to the public and families are encouraged to attend. For more information, contact Sierra Murray at sierra.murray@ag.tamu.edu or 512-393-2120.

