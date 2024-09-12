State of Workforce & Education Summit to be held Sept. 26

SAN MARCOS — The San Marcos Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Greater San Marcos Partnership, announced that the annual State of Workforce & Education Summit is set to take place on Thursday, Sept. 26, at the San Marcos Conference Center at Embassy Suites.

This year’s summit will delve into the critical intersection of workforce development and education, serving as a platform to explore innovative strategies and foster collaborations that drive economic growth in the region. Attendees will have the opportunity to gain valuable insights into the impact of new state legislature laws on public schools and universities, as well as their implications for the future workforce.

Key features of the summit include:

Presentations from state and regional leaders in education and workforce development, providing the latest updates and news.

Networking opportunities with industry professionals, educators, policymakers, and business leaders, aimed at building connections and fostering collaboration on future projects.

Among the notable speakers is President of Texas State University Dr. Kelly Damphousse who will discuss the state of the university and its crucial role in regional economic development.

Following Damphousse’s keynote address, the summit will feature two engaging panels:

Innovations in Workforce Training: This panel will include representatives from Austin Community College (Dr. Laura Marmolejo) and Texas State Technical College (Mike Anderson), who will share insights on innovative workforce training approaches. Superintendent’s Panel on CTE Programs: This panel will feature leaders from Hays ISD (Dr. Eric Wright), San Marcos CISD (Dr. Michael Cardona), Dripping Springs ISD (Holly Morris-Kuentz) and Wimberley ISD (Dr. Greg Bonewald), moderated by Mike Kamerlander.

“We are honored to host these speakers who will share their vision for a thriving workforce,” said Page Michel, president/CEO of the San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce. “It’s always thrilling to hear Dr. Damphousse, because every day there are amazing new Texas State initiatives unveiled and record-breaking announcements!”

In addition, a special scholarship presentation will take place during the lunch session, where Justin Payne, San Marcos Chamber chairman, will award a scholarship to a deserving San Marcos CISD student.

State of Workforce & Education Summit sponsors confirmed to date include Texas State University, San Marcos CISD, La Cima, Frost, Benchmark Insurance, Noveon, Texas Disposal Systems, McCoy’s, Bluebonnet Electric, Better Business Bureau, San Marcos Academy and Republic Services. Sponsorship opportunities are still available.

To register for the Workforce & Education Summit, visit bit.ly/Workforce-Education-2024. Early registration is encouraged as space is limited.

For more information, visit SanMarcosTexas.com or call the San Marcos Area Chamber at 512-393-5900.