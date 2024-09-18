Subscribe
Dripping Springs High School seniors named National Merit Semifinalists
Dripping Springs High School seniors Elliott Kling, left, and Jackie Truesdell were named National Merit Semifinalists. PHOTO COURTESY OF DRIPPING SPRINGS ISD
Dripping Springs, Education, News
Staff Report on September 18, 2024
Dripping Springs High School seniors named National Merit Semifinalists

DRIPPING SPRINGS  — Dripping Springs High School seniors Elliott Kling and Jackie Truesdell have been named National Merit Semifinalists based on their performances on the 2023 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT).

The 16,000 semifinalists represent less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors; about 95% of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing and approximately half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, according to a Dripping Springs ISD news release.

Kling is a member of the Tiger Band and the Foreign Exchange Club. He is the clarinet section leader and a two-time UIL State Solo & Ensemble qualifier as part of the clarinet choir. He plans to major in acoustic engineering and music technology, with aspirations to attend his dream school, the University of Edinburgh in Scotland.

Truesdell is a member of the DSHS Speech & Debate team and the National Honor Society. He was named a 2024 All-American by the National Speech & Debate Association and, as a freshman, he captured a state title in the Texas Association for Pupil Transportation (TAPT) School Bus Safety Speech Contest. Truesdell has also advanced twice to the Texas Forensic Association (TFA) State Tournament.

To become a National Merit Finalist, students must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, write an essay and earn SAT or ACT scores that confirm their earlier performance on the qualifying test.

Finalists will be announced in February 2025.

Wimberley bands together for awareness walk
Community, Hays County, News, Wimberley
Wimberley bands together for awareness walk
Wimberley High School students Ruby Gluesenkamp, Natalie Gutierrez and Ashley Samuelson pause their walk for a photo at the Suicide Awareness Walk on ...
September 18, 2024
Hays County businesses receive $3.1M in dividends
Community, Hays County, News
Hays County businesses receive $3.1M in dividends
HAYS COUNTY — Texas Mutual Insurance Company, a policyholder-owned company and a provider of workers’ compensation insurance, has distributed $350 mil...
September 18, 2024
Most Read
No murder charges filed in fatal Buda shooting
Breaking News, Buda, Main, ...
No murder charges filed in fatal Buda shooting
By Staff Report 
August 29, 2024
BUDA -- Hays County Criminal District Attorney Kelly Higgins announced that a murder charge will not be filed against a 21-year-old male who shot and ...
Family-friendly retail, restaurant development sets eyes on Buda
Buda, Business, Community, ...
Family-friendly retail, restaurant development sets eyes on Buda
By Megan Navarro 
July 24, 2024
(Editor's Note: This story was updated on Friday, July 26 to reflect the correct location information.) BUDA — After meeting up with developers, local...
Shooting in Buda leaves 1 dead, suspect at large
Buda, Main, News
Shooting in Buda leaves 1 dead, suspect at large
By Staff Report 
August 6, 2024
BUDA – The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting, which was labeled a “suspicious death,” that left a juvenile dead on the evening ...
e-Edition
e-Edition

haysfreepress.com
113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Email: news@haysfreepress.com

Stay tuned with us

Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.