Wimberley bands together for awareness walk

Wimberley High School students Ruby Gluesenkamp, Natalie Gutierrez and Ashley Samuelson pause their walk for a photo at the Suicide Awareness Walk on Sept. 14. The students are part of Health Occupations Students of America, or HOSA, and were participating in the event hosted by The Greater Mercy Foundation, Blue Hole Regional Park and Wimberley ISD Wellness Center.