Wimberley ISD addresses threat investigations

WIMBERLEY — Following two separate investigations conducted today at two campuses, Wimberley ISD sent the following email out to the district’s community.

Dear Texan Families,

We are emailing you to let you know about two separate investigations that were conducted today at two of our campuses.

At Danforth Junior High a non-specific threat was reportedly made by a student that insinuated gun violence was to happen at the campus. Multiple students reported hearing these remarks and alerted campus administrators. An investigation was immediately initiated that included the DJH School Resource Officer (SRO). The investigation involved direct questioning of the student who made the claim and other students who heard the remarks. Through this investigation we have determined that there is no threat to anyone on campus and the threat is not credible.

At Jacob’s Well Elementary, multiple students reported a concerning chat that took place on the social media app Snapchat. After a thorough investigation, it has been determined that the JWE students that reported the incident allowed a user to enter their private chat group because this user was posing as a friend. The user went on to threaten harm to the others in the group. It appears the user is another JWE student who was pretending to be someone else as a joke. While there was no threat made regarding school or the JWE campus, this situation is something we take very seriously and JWE’s SRO and administrators are continuing to monitor the situation.

Unfortunately these two instances are similar to incidents that have been happening in our region and state. Recently, many of our neighboring districts and others across the state have been receiving credible and non-credible threats to schools and school communities. We urge you to have a conversation with your students and reinforce to them that making threats is not a joke; it is a crime.

We want to commend the students who immediately reported what they heard and saw and our campus SROs and staff who responded swiftly. The safety of our students, staff, and everyone on campus is of the utmost importance. As always, if you see or hear something, be sure to tell us.

We commit to you that if there is ever something that may be concerning on campus, we will keep you informed.