EAA declares increase to Stage 4 permit reductions for San Antonio Pool
Graphic by Barton Publications
Staff Report on September 25, 2024
SAN ANTONIO — The Edwards Aquifer Authority (EAA) has declared Stage 4 Critical Period Management for Edwards groundwater permit holders in the San Antonio Pool of the EAA’s jurisdiction, including Atascosa, Bexar, Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays and Medina counties, based on declining aquifer conditions effective Wednesday, Sept. 18.

That day, the Comal Springs 10-day rolling average was at 99 cubic feet per second (cfs), which is within the Stage 4 threshold for the EAA Critical Period Management Plan (CPM).

EAA CPM Stage 4 for the San Antonio Pool reduces the annual authorized withdrawal amounts available to affected Edwards groundwater permit holders by 40%. These reductions apply to all Edwards Aquifer groundwater permit holders authorized to pump more than three acre-feet annually, a news release stated. This includes industrial and agricultural users, as well as water utilities authorized to pump water from the Edwards Aquifer for delivery to its respective customers.

All affected permit holders must also report their pumping totals to the EAA on a monthly basis. Residents and businesses within those counties who receive their water from a public water system should follow their respective water provider’s directives regarding water use practices.

The EAA does not enforce lawn watering activities or other general water limitations beyond the curtailment of withdrawals from the Edwards Aquifer, according to the release; any enforcement of such activities or limitations is enforced by a municipality.

