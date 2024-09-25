Subscribe
Garbo’s cuts the ribbon in Dripping Springs
PHOTO COURTESY OF DRIPPING SPRINGS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE Friday, Sept. 20 marked Garbo’s official grand opening celebration, complete with a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Dripping Springs Chamber of Commerce. The restaurant is located at 136 Drifting Wind Run, Dripping Springs, and is open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, visit www.garboslobsteratx.com or follow along on social media @garboslobster.
Staff Report on September 25, 2024
Wimberley studio tour to commence
WIMBERLEY  — The Wimberley Valley Art League’s annual studio tour will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, and from 11 a.m. to 4 ...
September 25, 2024
No murder charges filed in fatal Buda shooting
By Staff Report 
August 29, 2024
BUDA -- Hays County Criminal District Attorney Kelly Higgins announced that a murder charge will not be filed against a 21-year-old male who shot and ...
Shooting in Buda leaves 1 dead, suspect at large
By Staff Report 
August 6, 2024
BUDA – The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting, which was labeled a “suspicious death,” that left a juvenile dead on the evening ...
Child molester sentenced to 40 years in Hays County
By Staff Report 
September 24, 2024
SAN MARCOS - Manuel Balderas, 49, of Kyle was sentenced to 40 years in prison by a jury on Sept. 24, for multiple counts of sexual assault, continuous...
