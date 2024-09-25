PHOTO COURTESY OF DRIPPING SPRINGS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE Friday, Sept. 20 marked Garbo’s official grand opening celebration, complete with a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Dripping Springs Chamber of Commerce. The restaurant is located at 136 Drifting Wind Run, Dripping Springs, and is open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, visit www.garboslobsteratx.com or follow along on social media @garboslobster.

Garbo’s cuts the ribbon in Dripping Springs