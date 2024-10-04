Pedophile sentenced to life without parole

SAN MARCOS — Christopher Lee Head, 36, was sentenced to life in prison, without the possibility of parole, by visiting Judge Glenn Devlin on Oct. 4.

According to a news release, a Hays County jury found Head guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child younger than 14 years old based on evidence which showed that the defendant abused the child from the ages of five to eight.

Evidence also stated that Head would show the child pornography, including videos of himself and another family member, asking the victim to “copy” the sexual acts.

A witness testified that the defendant made admissions to him shortly after the victim outcried.

Initially, Head was released o bond, but following his conviction, his bond was revoked and he was taken into custody for a sentencing hearing. During this phase, evidence was presented that Head was a drug dealer, previously touched another child in 2014 and abused romantic partners.

The victim testified that she had been affected by the abuse and feared the defendant would continue to abuse other children in the future, if given the opportunity.

This case was investigated by Hays County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Mike Andrews and Detective. Nelson Wray and prosecuted by Assistant Criminal District Attorneys Cassidy Story and Daniel Sakaida.

“We would like to thank the victim and her family and friends for their courage and for putting their faith in Hays County jurors,” Story said. “The judge’s sentence ensured that no other child will be victimized by Head during his lifetime.”