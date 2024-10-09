Danforth Junior High aide awarded Texan of the Month

WIMBERLEY — Peyton Lambert is the September recipient of Wimberley ISD’s Texan of the Month honor — an employee recognition program.

According to a new release, Lambert is in her fourth year in WISD and works as an aide at Danforth Junior High. Primarily working with students in the Focus program, she aids students with developing behavioral, functional and academic skills.

The key to having a successful program lies with staff that create positive relationships and model behaviors to promote lifelong learning and success for the students, read the news release, making Lambert perfect for the role.

“Winning Texan of the month came as a shock to me,” Lambert shared. “It makes me feel recognized as an aide for all the little things I do that may go unnoticed. Working at WISD has been very rewarding and has helped me find my passion for the next step of my career.”

The Texan of the Month honorees are nominated by WISD employees for positively exemplifying the district’s vision of excellence, innovation and service.

Below are some comments made by Lambert’s co-workers:

“[Lambert] continuously goes above and beyond in all her duties as a paraprofessional in serving, not only our special education students at Danforth JH, but she makes sure all students feel welcome and safe on our campus,” said David Tannreuther.

“She goes above and beyond every day to ensure that her students are cared for, are held to high standards and are able to find ways to succeed. She is such a strong advocate and role model, not only for her students, but also for me, as a teacher. She goes to bat for her kids daily and she provides a safe space where they can learn to handle their emotions. She is so incredibly vital to this campus and I am not sure what we would do without her,” stated Brooke Daily.

“Peyton is one of the most hard-working people I know and the FOCUS program would not be what it is without her. She is here early to greet her kiddos and she stays late to make sure they get home safe. She goes above and beyond her ‘assigned duties’ to make sure her Focus kiddos are supported and consistently advocates for their needs. She answers every call for focus support on campus and, as a staff, we know we can rely on her for anything. She is a safe space for her students, as well as staff, and I really do not know what we would do without her,” Shelby Pollard said.

Along with the honor of being named Texan of the Month, each award recipient receives a $250 cash gift from a community sponsor, as well as a certificate to receive a free massage from the Wimberley Med Spa and a gift certificate for a free service from Salon Divino. September’s cash sponsor was The Leaning Pear restaurant. Recipients also receive a custom Texan of the Month coin, provided by Darren Masur with Centex Recognition.