Hays County Health Department publishes resource guide
Graphic by Barton Publications
Community, Hays County, News, San Marcos
Staff Report on October 9, 2024
SAN MARCOS — The Hays County Health Department released the 2024 Hays County Resource Guide, a comprehensive directory designed to help community partners, organizations and residents easily access the support services they need.

This new guide offers information on a wide range of resources, including healthcare, housing, food assistance, mental health services and more, all specific to Hays County.

“This resource guide reflects our commitment to ensuring every resident can navigate available resources, fostering a strong, more connected community,” said Hays County Health Department Behavioral Health Coordinator Peyton Wagner. “Empowering communities begins with access to information.”

The 2024 Hays County Resource Guide is part of the department’s ongoing effort to connect the community with vital services.

“The 2024 Hays County Resource Guide represents months of effort from a dedicated team working to meet a long-standing need in our community,” said Matthew Gonzales, Hays County Health Department manager. “For quite some time, our department’s director and the Hays County Commissioners Court have been calling for a resource like this to better support our residents. This guide fills that crucial need, providing a comprehensive, accessible tool for everyone in the county to find the help they need and deserve.”

Looking ahead to the 2025 edition, the health department invites feedback from the public, local organizations and service providers. Suggestions for new resources, such as updates to existing listings or general feedback on the guide’s format and usability, are welcome and encouraged.

The 2024 Hays County Resource Guide is available digitally on the health department’s website at www.hayscountytx.gov/resource-directory and will be updated quarterly to ensure the most accurate and current information is accessible. Paper copies will be available at the health department, located at 101 Thermon Drive, San Marcos.

To provide feedback or suggest additions for the 2025 edition of the Hays County Resource Guide, fill out a feedback form at forms.office.com/g/MdQXVFehNkhttp://forms.office.com/g/MdQXVFehNk or contact Peyton Wagner at Peyton.Wagner@hayscountytx.gov. The deadline for submissions is Dec. 1.

e-Edition

