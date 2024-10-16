Subscribe
Dripping Springs High School performs ‘A Doll’s House’
PHOTO BY WAYLAND D. CLARK
Staff Report on October 16, 2024
Dripping Springs High School performs ‘A Doll’s House’

Evie Grimm as Kristine, left, Isabel Derouen as Nora, Eben Sebastian as Torvald and Jamison Malcom as Dr. Rank perform in Dripping Springs High School Fine Arts Department’s production of “A Doll’s House,” which ran from Oct. 10-12. Upcoming plays by the include “Comedy of Errors,” running Nov. 9-10, and “Footloose,” running Jan. 23-27, 2025, all at the high school’s auditorium. For more information, visit www.dstheatre.org.

