Meet the Candidates for the Hays County Elections 2024

The 2024 General Election is Nov. 5. Barton Publications reached out to local candidates to answer questions about their races. Not all returned the questionnaire.

CANDIDATES FOR HAYS COUNTY SHERIFF

Anthony Hipolito (R)

What is the number one crime-related issue that needs an immediate plan of action from the next sheriff?

In Hays County, the pressing crime-related issue that demands immediate attention from the next Sheriff is the rise in property crime. Recent statistics indicate burglaries, thefts, and vandalism continue to impact every corner of the county. This not only affects individuals but also undermines local businesses and property values, creating a pervasive climate of fear.

An effective plan of action must focus on enhancing community policing efforts, fostering stronger relationships between law enforcement and residents. Initiatives such as neighborhood watch programs, regular community meetings, and educational campaigns on crime prevention can empower citizens to take an active role in safeguarding their properties.

Additionally, the Sheriff’s office should continue to invest in data-driven policing strategies, utilize technology and analytics to identify hotspots and deploy resources more effectively. Increasing visibility through patrols in high-crime areas can serve as a deterrent. Collaborating with local organizations and businesses to improve surveillance measures, like street lighting and camera systems, can also bolster security. By prioritizing these strategies, the next Sheriff can significantly reduce property crime, restore public confidence, and promote a safer Hays County for all residents.

What measures would you take to ensure officer accountability and conduct?

To ensure officer accountability and conduct, I would implement a comprehensive approach focused on building trust between the community and the Sheriff’s Office. With my experience in Internal Affairs at the Austin Police Department, I understand the importance of holding employees accountable. Regular training on ethical standards and community engagement is essential. A transparent internal affairs process would allow for thorough investigations of misconduct, with clear communication to the public about outcomes. Additionally, I would emphasize regular performance reviews and feedback sessions to encourage open dialogue between officers and community members. By fostering a culture of accountability, we can enhance the integrity of law enforcement in Hays County.

How will you work to make officers better suited to handle individuals with mental illnesses?

To better equip officers in handling individuals with mental illnesses, I would prioritize comprehensive training focused on crisis intervention techniques and mental health awareness. This training would enhance communication skills, enabling officers to de-escalate situations effectively. I would also foster partnerships with mental health organizations to provide resources and support, ensuring officers have access to specialists when needed. Additionally, implementing regular scenario-based drills can prepare officers for real-world encounters. By emphasizing empathy and understanding, we can create a more informed and compassionate approach to interacting with individuals experiencing mental health challenges, ultimately promoting safer outcomes for everyone involved.

What are your plans to expand mental health resources for first responders?

Expanding mental health resources for first responders is a top priority, as the well-being of our employees is crucial. I plan to continue developing our peer support team, providing a confidential and supportive network for officers to share experiences and seek help. Collaborating with other agencies will be essential to share best practices and resources, ensuring we are doing everything possible to care for our personnel. Additionally, I will advocate for regular mental health workshops and access to professional counseling services, fostering a culture of openness around mental health and encouraging our first responders to prioritize their well-being.

What plans do you have when it comes to school safety?

Ensuring school safety is a top priority that requires a multifaceted approach. First, I plan to expand the School Resource Deputy (SRD) program, increasing the number of trained deputies assigned to schools across Hays County. These deputies will build strong relationships with students, faculty, and parents, fostering a sense of trust and safety within the school community.

Collaboration with all school districts in the county is vital. I will establish regular meetings with school administrators and security directors to share best practices, assess needs, and develop tailored safety strategies. By maintaining constant communication, we can ensure that our approach to school safety is proactive and responsive to the evolving landscape of threats.

Training is crucial for our deputies. I will ensure they receive specialized training in crisis intervention, conflict resolution, and emergency response specific to school environments. This training will empower them to handle various situations effectively, from everyday conflicts to critical incidents.

Additionally, I plan to continue developing and refining our Standard Response Protocols (SRPs). These protocols provide clear, actionable guidelines for school staff and law enforcement in the event of emergencies, such as active shooter situations or natural disasters. Regular drills will be conducted in partnership with schools to ensure everyone is familiar with the protocols and prepared to act swiftly and decisively.

Finally, engaging students and the community in safety discussions will be essential. Programs that promote awareness, reporting mechanisms for threats, and mental health resources can create a more resilient school environment. By prioritizing these initiatives, we can create safer schools and foster a supportive atmosphere conducive to learning and growth.

What do you think is the most important skill of being a good sheriff?

The most important skill for a good sheriff is effective communication. This encompasses not only clear and transparent dialogue with the community but also the ability to listen actively to the concerns and needs of residents. A sheriff must build trust and rapport within the community, which is essential for fostering cooperation and collaboration in crime prevention efforts.

Effective communication also extends to managing a diverse team of deputies and staff. A good sheriff must convey expectations, provide constructive feedback, and encourage open discussions to create a positive work environment. This helps ensure that all personnel feel valued and empowered, leading to improved morale and performance.

Moreover, during crises or emergencies, a sheriff must communicate decisively and clearly to provide guidance and reassurance to the community. This skill is critical in managing public perception and maintaining calm in challenging situations.

Ultimately, strong communication skills help bridge gaps between law enforcement and the community, promoting a sense of safety and partnership. By prioritizing open lines of communication, a sheriff can effectively address issues, implement solutions, and cultivate an environment of trust and collaboration, which is vital for effective law enforcement.

What is your favorite cuisine? What is your go-to order?

My favorite cuisine is mexican food. My go to order is fajitas.

CANDIDATE FOR COUNTY COMMISSIONER PRECINCT 1 (UNOPPOSED RACE)

Debbie Gonzales Ingalsbe (D)

Incumbent

What are the most pressing issues in the office you are seeking?

First, improving critical infrastructure is essential. This includes repairing and modernizing our roads, bridges, and public transportation systems to accommodate growth and ensure safety. Reliable infrastructure is the backbone of a thriving economy and directly impacts our ability to attract new businesses and jobs. Second, we must expand access to affordable healthcare. Far too many residents, particularly those in underserved areas, struggle to access quality medical services. We must invest in expansion of health care services, mental health resources, and preventative care programs to ensure that healthcare is accessible, affordable, and equitable for all. Third, we need to continue innovative solutions to reform our local criminal justice system. This includes improving rehabilitation and re-entry programs. By focusing on rehabilitation, we can reduce recidivism rates and create a more just and fair system that works for everyone. Fourth, it is crucial to increase access to more polling locations, especially in areas east of I-35, where there is a shortage of convenient voting sites. Expanding polling locations will make voting more accessible to all residents, and encourage higher voter participation.

Fifth, we play a vital role in overseeing the funding and resources for public safety, which includes law enforcement, and emergency management services. Adequate support to first responders is crucial to maintaining low crime rates and ensuring prompt responses during natural disasters or emergencies. As Texas experiences more frequent extreme weather events, disaster preparedness and recovery efforts are more important than ever.

Finally, managing the county’s budget effectively while addressing the concerns of taxpayers is an ongoing challenge. Commissioners are responsible for allocating funds across various services, such as public health, social services, and infrastructure, while balancing the need to keep property taxes at reasonable levels. We must manage increasing costs for services without overburdening residents with higher taxes.

What do you think is the most important skill of being a good county commissioner?

An important skill is effective decision-making based on strong leadership and collaboration. County commissioners are responsible for making critical decisions that affect the community’s infrastructure, public safety, economic development, and overall quality of life. The ability to make thoughtful, strategic decisions while fostering cooperation among diverse groups is a critical skill for a successful county commissioner.

How do you plan to involve community members in decision making?

Open communication is important to me. I will continue to encourage transparency by making important information, budgets, and decisions easily accessible to the public. I will also continue to be accessible to community members through in-person and virtual meetings, emails, and phone calls, so people feel heard and involved in the process and to ensure that decisions reflect the needs and concerns of the entire community.

What distinguishes you from other candidates?

By leading with compassion, civility, and an open mind, we have achieved significant milestones during my tenure on the Commissioners Court. My primary focus has always been on investing in our community and creating a better future for our children and families. I take pride in having built trusted relationships with elected officials at the local, state, and federal levels, which has enabled us to accomplish our goals effectively. I am inspired to see so many of our neighbors organizing and advocating for a brighter future for all Hays County residents. I look forward to continuing this collaboration and learning from those directly impacted by the issues in our community. Together, we can bring innovative solutions and a long-term vision to the Commissioners Court, investing in our people and ensuring a brighter future for our children and families.

Describe an ethical dilemma you’ve faced. How did you resolve it? While I cannot point to a specific ethical dilemma, I can imagine how I would approach one based on my principles and values. I would prioritize integrity and transparency. It is essential to consider how our actions align with our values and the trust that the community places in us. Ultimately, I believe that addressing ethical dilemmas requires a commitment to open communication, transparency, and a strong moral compass. By fostering a culture of integrity and accountability, we can navigate challenging situations effectively.

What is your favorite cuisine? What is your go-to order?

Simplistic: I love a great homemade taco, great wings and an occasional great quality steak with grilled shrimp. I also enjoy salads and chicken Alfredo!

CANDIDATES FOR COUNTY COMMISSIONER PRECINCT 3

Morgan Hammer (R)

What are the most pressing issues in the office you are seeking?

As the largest unincorporated precinct in the county, Precinct 3 covers an extensive area. My top priority is maintaining a high standard of county services, particularly in public safety, infrastructure, and the preservation and conservation of our natural resources.

With 60% of the county budget dedicated to law enforcement and the criminal justice system, it’s essential to focus on this matter. We must ensure that our courts function efficiently and provide law enforcement with the necessary tools and resources to succeed. As a graduate of the Hays County Sheriff’s Citizens Academy, I gained insights into the various public safety departments, enhancing my understanding of their operations and areas for improvement. My commitment to public safety has earned me endorsements from the Hays County Law Enforcement Association, San Marcos Police Officers Association, Sheriff Gary Cutler, Constable Don Montague, and Constable David Peterson.

I will collaborate with local law enforcement, fire departments, EMS, emergency service personnel, and school districts to guarantee the highest level of public safety for all residents. Additionally, I will focus on maintaining a safe and efficient road system that integrates smoothly with our local and state road networks.

As we continue to grow and develop, it is crucial to preserve our culture and address environmental concerns. I will tirelessly advocate for new developments that reflect our values and protect the cherished natural resources of Precinct 3. Ensuring access to clean water and maintaining its quality is vital for safeguarding public health and our environment.

Finally, I will work alongside my colleagues to ensure that the justice system and other essential county services operate professionally, with a strong emphasis on integrity and customer service. Providing quality county services is a shared responsibility, and I take pride in pledging to fulfill this obligation for Precinct 3 if elected.

What do you think is the most important skill of being a good county commissioner?

A county commissioner needs to have strong and effective communication skills. In this role, you interact with a wide range of stakeholders, including constituents, local officials, and community organizations. This requires actively listening to their concerns, clearly articulating policies, and encouraging open dialogue to foster trust and consensus. Excellent communication is essential for making informed decisions that accurately reflect and address the community’s needs and aspirations. As a county commissioner, your primary responsibility is to represent the voice of the community, ensuring that all opinions are acknowledged and that decisions align with the wishes of the residents.

How do you plan to involve community members in decision making?

Ensuring that the voices and viewpoints of my constituents are recognized is crucial. I will prioritize being approachable, actively listening, and hosting community discussion events where individuals can share their concerns and interact with me directly. Everyone will have access to my cell phone number for quick communication. I will seek feedback from residents on various policies that may affect their daily lives and will ask for their insights and opinions to help create effective solutions that truly make a difference.

What distinguishes you from other candidates?

One of the key elements that sets me apart from my opponent is my unique blend of skills, which align seamlessly with the primary responsibilities of a county commissioner, particularly in allocating county funds and resources through the county budgeting process. With a solid background in finance as a financial advisor, I have hands-on experience in managing household budgets and creating effective, fiscally responsible plans for individuals and households.

Moreover, my fresh and energetic perspective enables me to introduce innovative ideas and new solutions. I am deeply engaged in my community, serving as the Vice President of the non-profit Mission Able Board of Directors, Chair of the San Marcos Young Professionals Committee, and actively participating in various church committees. I have a genuine desire to serve and am dedicated to my community for the long term.

Additionally, my commitment to lifelong learning and adaptability ensures that I stay updated on current social issues, technology, and market trends. My strong communication and teamwork skills further enhance my ability to collaborate effectively with colleagues and stakeholders, promoting a productive and inclusive work environment. These attributes together make me a strong and distinguished candidate for this role.

Describe an ethical dilemma you’ve faced. How did you resolve it?

I encountered an ethical dilemma through the discovery of a colleague inflating their sales figures to meet quarterly targets. This misrepresentation not only distorted the company’s performance metrics but also negatively impacted our team morale and the fairness of performance evaluations.

Confronted with this dilemma, I had to carefully consider the potential consequences of reporting the issue versus the ramifications of remaining silent. Initially, I chose to speak up and address the matter by trying to work directly with the colleague, hoping they would recognize the issue and rectify it. However, when their behavior continued, I felt compelled to have to unfortunately escalate the situation.

I reported the issue to appropriate channels, underscoring the significance of maintaining integrity and transparency in our work. The company promptly initiated an internal review. This led to the establishment of stricter monitoring processes and additional training on ethical practices for the team.

By addressing the issue, I contributed to fostering a more ethical and transparent work environment, ensuring that all team members were held accountable to the same standards across the board. This experience reinforced the importance of ethical conduct and its positive impact on organizational culture and proved to my team that I will always act in fairness and equality.

What is your favorite cuisine? What is your go-to order?

In college, I worked as a server at local restaurants, such as Italian Garden. I then discovered a love for Italian cuisine, especially Chicken Piccata.

Rebecca Minnick (D)

What are the most pressing issues in the office you are seeking?

Drought — Hays County, especially Precinct 3, is experiencing drought and diminishing water levels in our aquifers, which is critical since we rely exclusively on ground water. This affects our residents who use well water and those serviced by our private water entities primarily.

In Wimberley, we have implemented One-Water strategies in our primary school and at our library. Rainwater collection, water reuse technologies and conservation initiatives need to be ramped up and further incentivized at the County level. The Parks and Open Space Bond (POSAC) allocated funds for conservation lands and projects. Money remains to be spent for this purpose, as the taxpayers endorsed with their votes. These lands contribute to recharge zones and add green space to reduce water usage. Scarce water levels endanger our economy where our beautiful waterways attract visitors and enhance our business climate. The risk of wildfire is a devastating result of the extremely dry conditions, which also necessitates additional preparation and funding.

Growth – Explosive growth in Hays County has stressed our water resources as well. Working collaboratively for responsible development in partnership with our cities is crucial. I propose providing adequate professional staffing to implement timely review of platting, site plans and code enforcement and updating building codes to incentivize sustainable building practices. Codifying already proposed responsible innovative conservation-minded development initiatives can create awareness and consistency in development approaches.

Growth also affects traffic, road needs and safety and requires thoughtful and thorough planning and funding and close communication with citizens. Additionally, our county services can also be strained by population growth.

Transparency and Communication – In challenging times like these, it’s important to communicate with citizens proactively and often. Collaboration contributes to better decisions with a greater chance for community buy-in. This is an area that needs improvement.

What do you think is the most important skill of being a good county commissioner?

As a commissioner, you must be diligent about fact finding and working for your constituents. That means do your homework and follow through. You can’t do a good job if you don’t read the packet and get important answers before you open your mouth at a meeting. That means don’t waste your colleagues’ time by asking questions that you already have the answers to. Then, have respectful, focused discussions and don’t stop there. Don’t waste your constituent’s time by not getting them the answers they deserve. These are interconnected skills: Diligence and follow-through while treating everyone with respect.

How do you plan to involve community members in decision making?

Citizens must have more information and it must be disseminated by me, as county commissioner, in person where citizens are, via social media and email. I will keep regular office hours at the established Precinct 3 office on Stillwater and hold regular town hall events throughout this massive precinct. I will also form an advisory committee made up of citizens within the precinct and host regular meetings to discuss key issues and involvement opportunities. I would also gather community leaders together on a regular basis to discuss local issues.

What distinguishes you from other candidates?

The unique combination of my years of professional experience in communications and my service as an elected and appointed official give me a broad perspective and the capability to begin contributing on Day One as County Commissioner for Precinct 3. For nearly a year, I have attended nearly all of the Commissioners Court meetings, flagging applicable agenda items for Precinct 3 and digging into issues. I have faced many – if not most – of those issues as Wimberley Mayor Pro Tem, a position I was elected to in 2019 and have held continuously since.

As a Council, we have faced dangerously low creek levels forcing us to close the swimming hole at Blue Hole Park early in the swim season; the aftermath of devastating ice storms; fires and emergencies in- and outside the city limits that necessitated city action, to name just a few challenges. On the other hand, we have celebrated accomplishments including completing a 40-years-in-the-making sewer system, all steps to construct and open stellar public restrooms and parking, and arts and culture expansions.

As a communications professional, I have worked in the public- and private sector, in community relations and in crisis management.

These experiences have given me the tools to identify not only problems, but solutions; to utilize the relationships and resources I have developed and to connect with our citizens when they are in need. My extensive experience and track record for getting things done is relevant and invaluable.

Describe an ethical dilemma you’ve faced. How did you resolve it?

As an elected official, decisions can sometimes be difficult. I experienced a situation where a new landowner wanted to update zoning and proposed making needed improvements on his property. But the neighbors were opposed. They had lived in the area for decades and had a different perspective based on their years of experience with the issues. The upgrades would likely have benefited the neighbors. Despite discussions, the residents were not receptive to the changes and a vote needed to be taken. Do I vote for the new landowner, who had an apparent solution after a short time as owner? Or do I vote for the neighbors who had lived on the property as it was for many years? Though I saw the value of the new plan, I also valued the community’s input and their way of dealing with the place they called home. Ultimately, I voted for the longtime residents.

What is your favorite cuisine? What is your go-to order?

Simple, fresh American food, BBQ, Northern Italian, light on the pasta. I’ll take a big salad all the way or shrimp and grits!

CANDIDATES FOR DISTRICT CLERK (UNEXPIRED TERM)

Amanda K. Calvert (D)

What are the most pressing issues in the office you are seeking?

The most important Issue facing the District Clerk’s office is the community not having faith in the office to do its job and know that it will be executed timely and correctly. Restoring that trust with the community will be our goal before the remainder of term is complete.

The office needs strong leadership and experience to achieve the things that will aid in restoring that trust. The office needs a leader with the ability to understand the law and the statutory responsibilities of the office. We will need to determine what the knowledge level and training needs are with the staff and ensure we are seeking out trainings, especially free trainings provided in the area. The staff needs to feel empowered by the training that they are receiving so that they can perform their job duties with confidence. The District Clerks office has lost decades of knowledge and experience in the past two years. We need to ensure that we have a knowledge retention procedure in place with clean and concise training manuals, videos, and processes, so that, should an employee leave, that knowledge can be passed on. Additionally, the office needs to meet with multiple county departments, law enforcement entities, and the community to ensure we are on the same page with procedures and determine what they need from us, what we need from them, and how we can make our procedures more efficient. I believe the staff of the District Clerks office is ready to prove their commitment to serve their community, they just need the correct tools to be successful.

What do you think is the most important skill of being a good district clerk?

Having an in-depth understanding of the legal process in Hays County Criminal Justice system is critical to perform this role well. Understanding why and how the courts, law enforcement, county offices and the public rely on the District Clerks office to process and maintain records with accuracy needs to be understood. If you do not understand the stakes of doing the job, the county will reap the effects of those failures. This can lead to protective orders not being processed timely, justice delayed if jurors are not summoned, and potential loss of grant funding if records are not in compliance.

How do you plan to involve community members in decision-making?

In preparing to potentially take on this role, I have been reaching out to community members who need to utilize the District Clerks office with frequency to see what their questions are, what are their concerns for the future, and what issues have they experienced in the past. That conversation will continue should I take office, so that we receive notice and take accountability for our performance. I want to ensure we are available and responsive to the needs of the community.

What distinguishes you from other candidates?

I believe my legal education background as well as my extensive experience in the Hays County Criminal Justice System make me exceptionally prepared and qualified to perform this role. I received my undergraduate degree from Texas State University in Policial Science, then attended their Graduate program for Legal Studies where I achieved my paralegal certificate and mediation certificate. I am currently employed at the Hays County District Attorney’s office as the Felony Lead Supervisor where I have proven my integrity, work ethic, and depth of knowledge in the legal field. I have overseen all the administrative work for felony cases for that office for over ten years. I have a reputation for being highly knowledgeable, helpful, responsive, efficient, and in compliance with all reporting requirements throughout those years. Our county has discovered the absolute need for this type of experience and the consequence of inexperience.

Describe an ethical dilemma you’ve faced. How did you resolve it?

One ethical dilemma I encountered in my life was in 2020 when my wife and I were new foster parents and we were on the list for emergency placement. We received a call in the middle of the night for some children who had experienced a very traumatic situation, and they asked if we would be able to take them in. We had discussed prior what our limitations were as foster parents because we knew we would be driven by emotion when we would get these calls. When you get these calls, you think ‘If I say no, these kids might not have anywhere to go’ or ‘if I don’t take in both children, they could be split up’. At 2am we had to have this conversation and see if this was something we could do. Ultimately, we concluded that we did not have the experience and resources to take these children in. We felt terrible about saying no. However, as fate would have it, one day another foster mother requested respite for her two foster kids, so we volunteered to help. It just so happens that her two fosters were the ones we had said no to. So, it was great to be reassured that they had been placed in a wonderful home and we had the chance to help alleviate some stress from that foster parent. We realized teens were our wheelhouse, and a year later we adopted our son from foster care.

What is your favorite cuisine? What is your go-to order?

I love eating plants, and yes brisket is delicious, but if I want to feel energized and focused, I go for a green smoothie.

Philip Muzzy (R)

What are the most pressing issues in the office you are seeking?

Ensuring the office is 100% compliant with all State entities, improving the jury summons and jury service experience for all of us, and creating a culture of accountability and continuous improvement that the County can be proud of.

What do you think is the most important skill for being a good District Clerk?

The District Clerk’s office needs the diverse skill set of an experienced leader. My resume includes serving in the Army as a United States Paratrooper, running businesses in the private sector, teaching and coaching students in the public sector, and being awarded a Charter School District by the State of Texas. I have the capacity to inspire, motivate, and guide the office to be the best it can be.

How do you plan to involve community members in decision-making?

To help improve the jury service experience for everyone, I need feedback from all stakeholders, including community members. I need to know what we are doing right and what we are doing wrong. With this information, I will be able to improve the office quickly.

What distinguishes you from other candidates?

I have over 30 years of experience leading large and diverse teams. I have military experience, administrative leadership experience, organizational leadership experience, as well as budgeting, policymaking, and grant funding experience. I obtained an undergraduate degree at Texas State University as a young man and returned to the University at the age of 42 and completed a M.Ed. in Educational Leadership, with Principal Certification.

Describe an ethical dilemma you’ve faced. How did you resolve it?

My youngest child has asked if Santa Claus, the Easter Bunny, and the Tooth Fairy are real. She does not know the truth, as I have not wanted to ruin the wonder in her eyes during the holidays. When she found her tooth in my nightstand drawer, I told her that the Tooth Fairy gave it to me. I believe this is the year to come clean. I can’t afford to do it anymore because of inflation.

What is your favorite cuisine? What is your go-to order?

I enjoy Thai food. Gaeng Gai, or any curry dish, is always a treat when I can find another foodie to go with me.

CANDIDATES FOR COUNTY CONSTABLE PRECINCT 2

Michael Torres (D)

Incumbent

What is the number one crime-related issue that needs an immediate plan of action from the next constable?

It’s hard to pinpoint just one. With the start of the school year, we have seen the number of threats made to the school’s increase. Whether they are real or just someone attempting to seek attention, each threat must be taken seriously. We must be prepared to respond to all threats. So, our continued participation in the lockdown drills is important.

Although we have seen a decline in the use of fentanyl, law enforcement must continue with their efforts to get fentanyl off the streets and continue to educate our students about the harmful effects of using it. Both illustrate the importance of keeping our children and schools safe from the many dangers they face today.

Crime in our neighborhoods is also a problem. We hear many complaints from the public. Due to this, we have our deputies drive through the neighborhoods in our precinct. By being seen, our goal is to be a deterrent to any potential crime occurring.

What measures would you take to ensure officer accountability and conduct?

First, the deputies wear body worn cameras. We also have cameras in our patrol vehicles. This is a valuable tool to have when citizens complaints are received. Outside of complaints, the camera footage is reviewed from time to time to determine if any inappropriate actions are happening out in the field. When warranted, whether through citizen complaint or review of footage, appropriate personnel actions are taken with the officer involved.

How will you work to make officers better suited to handle individuals with mental illnesses?

I have hired experienced deputies that are Mental Health Officer certified. Having this skill available is very beneficial when we respond to a situation and the individual is exhibiting signs of a mental health crisis. In many situations, an experienced deputy can recognize the sign of a person having a mental health crisis based on the call. This allows them to call for available resources in advance so that the situation can be defused before it escalates.

What are your plans to expand mental health resources for first responders?

It is a fact that our first responders are experiencing mental health crises across the country. We are fortunate that Hays County HR have recognized the need for services for employees and have established resource information. It is important that I make sure the deputies are aware of those resources. If I notice that one of my staff is exhibiting signs, it is imperative that I encourage that individuals to seek help. Many of the associations that we belong to also have resource guides. We need to utilize all of them and get the help that the employee needs.

What plans do you have when it comes to school safety?

As a parent of students that attend school in Hays CISD, safety in the school is very important to me. Not only for me, but for all the parents that have kids that attend our schools. Our children shouldn’t have to walk into the school and worry that someone will come in and try to harm them. Therefore, our office is involved with the schools. Not only do the deputies patrol the area during morning and afternoon, but we also participate in activities during the day. We participate in career days at different schools. When asked, we have read to the younger children. We have donated bicycles to encourage students to read books. We cook and serve hamburgers to school staff, to show our appreciation for what they do with our children.

My deputies also participate, with other law enforcement and first responders, in lockdown practices at many of the schools. By participating in this exercise, it allows all agencies to learn how to interact with each other in the event of an emergency. This is very important so that when a threat occurs, we have a understanding what each other will be doing so that we don’t stumble over each other and create more problems. As evidenced by recent media coverage, law enforcement is receiving many threats. Each threat needs to be taken seriously and we must be prepared to respond appropriately to minimize any potential violent situation.

What do you think is the most important skill of being a good constable?

I believe one of the most important skills is the ability to listen. As an elected official, we interact with our voters daily. During these interactions, it is important to listen to what they have to say. Most of the time, the conversations are just of the friendly nature. But if you truly listen, you can learn what the community is expecting of you as an elected official. They may be asking for help but are too afraid to come out and just ask. My office has addressed many concerns of the community. Many times, we are asked to patrol neighborhoods in effort to slow down traffic. Because it is difficult to perform traffic control in neighborhoods with vehicles, we went to commissioner’s court and received a motorcycle and deputy that we use to send into these neighborhoods. Many of the individuals have situations going on in their lives and we listen and try to direct them to the resources available to them. These are just a couple of examples, but our duty is to protect and serve our community, so we will listen to what their needs are and provide the assistance when we can.

What is your favorite cuisine? What is your go-to order?

Anyone that knows me will know it is barbeque.

David L. Saenz Sr. (R)

What is the number one crime-related issue that needs an immediate plan of action from the next constable?

The most pressing crime-related issue requiring immediate action from the next Sheriff/Constable is the rise in drug-related offenses and their far-reaching impacts on thecommunity. Substance abuse not only contributes to increased crime rates, but also leads to broader social problems like homelessness, domestic violence, and public health crises.

To address this critical issue, a comprehensive plan should include enhanced community outreach and education programs focused on prevention and awareness. By collaborating with local organizations and health services, the Constable’s Office can facilitate access to treatment resources for those struggling with addiction.

Partnering with schools and youth programs can also help educate younger populations about the dangers of drug use and provide positive alternatives. By prioritizing this issue, the next Constable can help create a safer, healthier community and ultimately reduce crime while improving the quality of life for all residents.

What measures would you take to ensure officer accountability and conduct?

Comprehensive training programs focused on ethics and de-escalation techniques are essential.

Establishing clear policies for reporting misconduct and creating a transparent system for investigations is crucial to enhancing accountability. Regular performance reviews and community feedback mechanisms can further strengthen accountability.

Additionally, fostering a culture of openness and respect within the department will encourage Deputies to adhere to high standards of conduct.

Continued use of body-worn cameras and promoting community policing initiatives can also help build trust and ensure responsible behavior.

Finally, engaging with community leaders to address concerns and foster collaboration will strengthen public confidence in law enforcement.

How will you work to make officers better suited to handle individuals with mental illnesses?

Comprehensive training on mental health awareness, crisis intervention, and de-escalation techniques. Ongoing collaborative workshops with mental health professionals would equip Deputies with the skills and knowledge to recognize mental health issues and respond appropriately.

Establishing partnerships with local mental health services would facilitate access to crucial support and resources.

What are your plans to expand mental health resources for first responders?

Establish peer support programs to create safe spaces to share experiences. Increase access to specialized counseling services that address the unique stressors of their roles is crucial.

Training programs focused on resilience and coping strategies can empower First Responders to manage the demands of their work. Collaborating with mental health organizations to offer workshops and ongoing education can enhance awareness and reduce stigma around seeking help. Implementing regular mental health check-ins and a dedicated hotline for immediate support ensures First Responders have the resources to prioritize their well-being.

What plans do you have when it comes to school safety?

When it comes to school safety, a comprehensive approach is essential to creating a secure and supportive environment for students and staff. Here are some key elements to consider:

Risk Assessment and Planning: Regularly assess potential risks and vulnerabilities within the school, including the physical infrastructure, emergency procedures, and community factors. This allows for proactive planning to address identified concerns.

Emergency Preparedness Training: Implement training programs that equip staff and students to respond effectively to various emergency scenarios, such as natural disasters, active shooter situations, and medical emergencies. Regular drills can help ensure everyone is prepared.

Mental Health Support: Establish robust mental health resources, including counseling services and programs that promote emotional well-being. Addressing mental health needs can help prevent crises and create a more supportive atmosphere.

Access Control Measures: Enhance physical security through controlled access points, visitor screening, and surveillance systems. Ensuring that only authorized individuals can enter the premises is crucial for maintaining safety.

Community and Parental Involvement: Engage parents and the local community in safety initiatives. This can include awareness programs, feedback mechanisms, and partnerships with law enforcement and emergency services.

Crisis Communication Plan: Develop a clear communication strategy that outlines how information will be shared during a crisis. Timely and accurate communication can help mitigate panic and ensure all stakeholders are informed.

Regular Review and Improvement: Safety plans should be dynamic, with regular reviews and updates based on new information, technological advancements, and changing community needs. Feedback from students, staff, and parents can help refine these strategies.

By prioritizing these key elements, schools can create a safer environment that is conducive to learning and personal growth. Safety is a shared responsibility, and fostering a culture of awareness and preparedness is essential.

What do you think is the most important skill of being a good constable?

The role of the Sheriff/Constable requires a diverse skill-set to be effective, as demonstrated below:

Community Engagement:

Constables must build trust and foster relationships within the community to ensure effective law enforcement and public safety. They should be approachable and willing to listen to citizens’ concerns, which helps gather valuable information and address issues proactively.

Communication:

Constables should be able to clearly convey important information to the community, whether through public meetings, social media, or direct interactions. This not only informs residents about safety measures and local laws, but also encourages cooperation between the community and law enforcement.

Conflict Resolution:

The ability to mediate and de-escalate conflicts is crucial, as it can prevent situations from escalating into violence and help maintain peace in the community.

Legal Knowledge and Problem-Solving Skills:

Constables must possess strong legal knowledge and problem-solving abilities to respond effectively to diverse challenges.

What is your favorite cuisine? What is your go-to order?

While I enjoy a wide range of cuisines, if pressed to choose a favorite, I would select either lasagna or chicken fried chicken.

CANDIDATE FOR COUNTY CONSTABLE PRECINCT 5 (UNOPPOSED RACE)

John Ellen (R)

Incumbent

What is the number one crime-related issue that needs an immediate plan of action from the next constable?

Hays County in general and precinct 5 in particular is a very safe place to live in comparison to the national average. According to Crime Grade, Hays County is in the 85th percentile which means that 85% of counties in Texas are less safe than Hays.

However, Hays County and precinct 5 are not immune to crime. Drug-related crimes ranging from possession of controlled substances to drug distribution and trafficking are a significant concern. Interstate 35 is a major drug trafficking route used by cartels and other organized crime groups to move narcotics between the southern border of the U.S. and northern markets.

Methamphetamine use and distribution, has become more widespread all over the United States. Texas law enforcement has focused significant resources on combating the methamphetamine problem, given the drug’s association with property crime, violence, and addiction-related issues.

As Hays County continues to grow, this issue will likely persist and evolve. Local law enforcement agencies, in collaboration with community organizations and state and federal authorities, must continuously work to address these crimes through preventive measures, public education, and enforcement efforts likely to intercept drug shipments and dismantle trafficking operations.

What measures would you take to ensure officer accountability and conduct?

The standards of accountability and conduct for our office are best demonstrated by our value statement located on our website which states in part:

• We will strive to accomplish our mission and promote and uphold the public trust through:

o adherence to the law;

o basing our actions and decisions upon facts;

o taking pride in our commitment to public service;

o committing ourselves to the pursuit of excellence;

o acting in a professional manner; and

o endeavoring to continually improve the delivery of law enforcement services to our citizens.

How will you work to make officers better suited to handle individuals with mental illnesses?

Interacting with persons experiencing mental issues is something I addressed the first year I was in office, and I continue to emphasize. I have ensured that our deputies have the training necessary to deal with persons experiencing mental issues in a positive, safe, respectful, and professional manner. All but one deputy in our office has attended specialized training related to handling these individuals and that deputy will attend the training in the coming months. Upon completion of this intensive 40-hour course, deputies receive the designation of Mental Health Officer through the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement. In addition, many of our deputies have attended an additional 8-hour Mental Impairment course.

What are your plans to expand mental health resources for first responders?

The mental health of our deputies is an important part of their overall health and well-being. I have an open-door policy that allows deputies to speak with me privately, off the record, on any topic without judgement or repercussions.

Our office is actively involved in the Texas Law Enforcement Peer Network (TLEPN). This organization provides statewide peer to peer interventions with no charge and no questions asked regardless of the situation. Through TLEPN, first responders can also receive training where they learn a variety of self-care interventions, allowing them to build a course of action to manage stress, to improve overall health and wellbeing, and to achieve a robust level of personal and professional resilience.

Additionally, deputies have access to professional counselors through TLEPN as well as through Hays County.

What plans do you have when it comes to school safety?

Our office participates in local Standard Response Protocol drills in all schools in precinct 5 with the Buda Police Department, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office, and Hays ISD. Along with the SRP drills, we train as often as possible with other law enforcement partners in areas specifically dealing with school safety.

In addition to training, our office performs school safety checks multiple times each month. In this initiative, every school in precinct 5 is checked to ensure that all exterior doors and other ingress and egress points are properly secured. Situations not meeting safety standards are promptly reported to school leadership and Hays ISD so they can be corrected.

My plans are to continue with what I believe are responsible and reasonable measures to ensure the safety of our schools and students. In addition, we will capitalize on every opportunity to be involved in more advanced and innovative training and work with Hays ISD and our law enforcement partners to improve protocols and maintain the highest level of vigilance possible.

What do you think is the most important skill of being a good constable?

The elected constable position is one that demands a wide array of skills. Of the fundamental skills a good constable should possess, leadership with integrity is paramount. Effective leadership guided by a strong set of moral values enables a constable to teach and inspire personnel, make sound decisions under pressure, communicate with diverse groups, and build the trust necessary for maintaining public order. Without strong ethical leadership, a constable will never obtain the essential trust and loyalty of his staff or the community.

I mentioned teaching and inspiring personnel specifically because I believe strongly in creating a line of succession to ensure that service to our community remains the touchstone for our office. It is not only my responsibility to lead our organization currently – it is also my responsibility to ensure that our office continues its positive trajectory once I hand over the reins to a new constable. Therefore, I believe the most important element of leadership for any law enforcement executive is the ability to inspire and teach. Good leaders do not create followers, they create more leaders.

What is your favorite cuisine? What is your go-to order?

I am relatively eclectic when it comes to food but if I had to choose one, I would say Italian. Spaghetti is my go-to comfort food so that’s what I will go with.

CANDIDATES FOR KYLE CITY COUNCIL – DISTRICT 5

Courtney Goza

What are the most pressing issues in the office you are seeking?

There are many pressing issues which demand attention and thoughtful action. Traffic congestion and road conditions continually stand out as a critical concern. Our population has grown by over 46% in the last four years. The influx of new residents has led to increased vehicular traffic, making commutes longer and more frustrating. Narrow country roads require widening to accommodate the traffic.

Water resources also pose a significant challenge. Despite the Alliance Water Line coming online, we still need to look for ways to ensure that we are water-wise by promoting water conservation initiatives, and exploring innovative solutions to secure our water supply for the long term.

Overdevelopment is another pressing issue that cannot be overlooked. Although development can bring economic benefits, it is critical that we strike a balance between growth and preserving our community’s character and green spaces. Slowing down the pace of new development would allow infrastructure a chance to catch up. This would ensure that we are not compromising the quality of life for our residents.

Lastly, affordability remains a crucial concern in Kyle. The rising cost of goods, insurance, and other services has made a significant impact to the budgets of many Kyle residents. It is imperative that we seek to keep the cost of city services and taxes as low as possible through smart spending.

In summary, addressing traffic, water management, overdevelopment, and affordability are key priorities for our city. By taking a proactive and collaborative approach, we can create a sustainable and vibrant future for all residents of Kyle. Together, we can ensure that growth enhances our community rather than detracts from it.

What do you think is the most important skill of being a good city council member?

Critical thinking is vital to the role. Council members need to be able to analyze complex issues and make informed decisions based on data and public input. A relevant education and professional experience equips a council member with the critical thinking skills necessary to navigate complex issues and better serve their constituents.

How do you plan to involve community members in decision making?

To effectively involve the community in decision-making, a multi-faceted approach is necessary. I would plan regular town hall meetings. I would also utilize surveys and feedback forms through social media and email. I pledge to be responsive to inquiries from citizens and transparent with Council activities such as travel. Transparency gives everyone an opportunity to be involved in decision making.

What distinguishes you from other candidates?

I have significant education and professional experience related to many of the issues that council deals with and votes on. I have a BA in Business and completed master’s coursework towards an MBA. I have a certificate in Government Contracting and was formerly a Certified Texas Contract Manager when working at the Office of the Attorney General. This gave me a lot of experience with government purchasing laws and contract procurement and management. My experience in commercial real estate helps me understand real estate development and see how other communities are dealing with developers. Additional experience includes accounting, HR management, real estate law, and venture capital.

Describe an ethical dilemma you’ve faced. How did you resolve it?

I represented a client who was in a position where they needed to sell quickly. After several showings, we received an offer significantly below market value. The buyer disclosed they were unable to offer higher due to financial constraints. They would have to pay a much higher interest rate to offer more money. My client was torn; they needed to sell fast but it didn’t meet their financial needs and pushing it higher would put the buyer in an issue with funding.

I arranged a meeting to discuss the offer and the buyer’s circumstances. We reached an agreement where my client accepted a price closer to the market value but offered favorable owner financing terms to help the buyer.

The buyer still got an excellent deal which resulted in manageable payments, and my client sold their property in a reasonable timeframe and at a fair price.

What is your favorite cuisine? What is your go-to order?

I love Asian food. My go-to order would be tacos.

Marc McKinney

What are the most pressing issues in the office you are seeking?

Managing the growth responsibly is Kyle’s most pressing issue. We’ve experienced a tremendous amount of growth and development, resulting in an overburdened system of infrastructure and resources. We need to match the environmental impact fees assessed to developers with the actual cost of the impact. By using a price driven control approach, we will allow our infrastructure to catch up with our growth rate. This way, we can still maintain what we have, add what we need, and not put any additional undue pressure on taxpayers. We have to find a way to grow without losing our sense of small town community that makes Kyle so special.

What do you think is the most important skill of being a good city council member?

A good city council member has to be objective. We have to analyze a situation, know what information is required to make an educated decision, and act on that without extreme emotional bias. Every decision made, comes with a cost, and we must minimize the negative impact to the city and us as citizens.

How do you plan to involve community members in decision making?

One thing I intend to do if I win, is to publish a list of the agenda items, how I voted, and why. There’s been such little communication with the community regarding why certain decisions were made, that many citizens have lost trust in the city’s leaders. Clear, open communication can go a long way towards bridging that trust gap; and reminding the citizens that their government works for them. Not the other way around.

What distinguishes you from other candidates?

I won’t give a recap of my education or my resume, because I believe nobody cares how much you know until they know how much you care. Simply, my love and devotion to my community are my focus. I’ve been attending city meetings, learning what has been going on, and having input on various projects for years. I’ve studied several books on proper city stewardship. I’ve been a volunteer in the community for several charitable projects. I host and coordinate an annual toy drive in my neighborhood, providing hundreds of Christmas presents to underprivileged children. Before my time comes to an end, I want to know that I made my little town a little bit better than I found it.

Describe an ethical dilemma you’ve faced. How did you resolve it?

Having worked in finance for nearly two decades, I have seen, daily, opportunities to skirt ethics in the name of results. Ultimately, you have to have integrity to hold you to do what is right. What is right and what is easy are rarely the same thing, and it takes a strength of character to make the correct decision. I always act like whatever I do could be a front page headline, and make my choices accordingly.

What is your favorite cuisine? What is your go-to order?

I make a pretty phenomenal Chicken Tikka Masala. It’s not my favorite thing, but it’s everyone else’s favorite thing that I make.

CANDIDATE FOR KYLE CITY COUNCIL – DISTRICT 6 (UNOPPOSED RACE)

Michael Tobias

Incumbent

What are the most pressing issues in the office you are seeking?

Our city roads. We need to keep pressing the city and engineering to fast track our 2022 road bond package to stay on schedule. Our street infrastructure is in critical condition with wear and tear due to the constant daily traffic. Water usage is on the mind of all our residents. With the construction of Alliance Water, the city can supply residents with water more efficiently by next year.

What do you think is the most important skill of being a good city council member?

A good councilmember must possess strong leadership skills. In addition, integrity is not only essential, it also inspires and motivates others. Effective leadership involves guiding with clarity, making decisive decisions, and having a clear vision for the future. I feel whether it’s public speaking, engaging with constituents, or addressing the media, communication skills are vital for connecting with your community.

How do you plan to involve community members in decision making?

I have always been available at community events and road bond open houses. I am always available through email and phone. In July of this year, I held my first town hall gathering at the Kyle Public Library alongside Councilmember Miguel Zuniga. We invited residents from the city for a night of discussion. We offered them the opportunity to discuss any concerns and ask questions.

What distinguishes you from other candidates?

I am running for re-election in District 6. Although I am unopposed this term, serving the district over the past four years has been an incredible experience. I am humbled at the work I have accomplished and the support I have received from my constituents in my district. I plan on continuing to advocate for the needs of my community, resolve city related challenges and be the positive voice representing District 6.

Describe an ethical dilemma you’ve faced. How did you resolve it?

The City Council’s Credit Card Policy is an important issue to consider. I have received many compliments on how I always follow the city credit card policies and go above and beyond to safeguard the taxpayers.

As I mentioned in a previous interview, I recognize that there are valid concerns regarding the use of credit cards issued to city council members. It’s essential that councilmembers fully understand the original purpose of these cards and adhere strictly to the City of Kyle’s credit card policy. There are instances where travel for educational conferences and training is necessary, and credit cards are required to cover lodging expenses. However, in my view, the best way to address this issue is either to discontinue the use of these credit cards entirely or to ensure they are used with the utmost responsibility and care, always exercising sound judgment.

What is your favorite cuisine? What is your go-to order?

Tough question, many great places to eat in Kyle but I’ll stick to my roots – a Dairy Queen Belt Buster burger with cheese, with vanilla cone on the side.

WIMBERLEY ISD BOARD OF TRUSTEES – PLACE 1

Andrea Justus

Incumbent

What are the most pressing issues in the office you are seeking?

I believe the topic of school finance and funding is the most critical issue facing WISD. Because we are a Chapter 49 Recapture district, we are forced to send a large amount of taxpayer funds back to the state each year regardless of if we can meet our budget. That is not sustainable or fair. The basic allotment for public schools has not been increased since 2019 and with rising costs across the board for things like insurance and other mandatory expenses, the impact on how we reward and retain our teachers and staff and meet basic budgetary demands is not acceptable. I think we are at a critical tipping point in how the state chooses to support public education long term. The Chapter 49 laws need to be done away with or the state needs to increase the basic allotment and add in a mechanism for adjusting it annually for inflation. I intend to advocate with other trustees across the state on this topic very actively in the next legislative session and have already begun those conversations.

What do you think is the most important skill of being a good school board member?

I think the ability to listen and work effectively as a team with other school board members and the superintendent is critical. I also think that being available and willing to research and ask questions when presented with decisions is equally as important.

How do you plan to involve community members in decision making?

When WISD brought on our new superintendent two years ago one of the first things we did was create a 5 year strategic plan with input from the staff, parents and community. We have continued to create committees when critical decisions need to be made and involve as many stakeholders as possible in the process. I will continue to advocate for that and always have an “open door” policy and welcome emails, phone calls and one-on-one meetings from constituents.

What distinguishes you from other candidates?

As the incumbent, the biggest thing that distinguishes me is my experience and proven record. I have been very proactive in my time on the board following through with the promises I made to voters in my first term. That includes a review of the curriculum and library materials, sponsoring of updated policies that protect kids from harmful ideologies that don’t belong in the classroom and opening up our UIL activities to homeschoolers. I have also built relationships with other board members from across the state to network and share ideas. This has provided me with the connections to advocate more efficiently and effectively on school funding issues. I have already started the process of building a coalition with other Chapter 49 districts to approach the legislature as a larger voice to hopefully influence change as it relates to school funding.

Describe an ethical dilemma you’ve faced. How did you resolve it?

In my time as a software consultant and salesperson the thing that made me good at it was that I always told my customers the truth. It can be tempting to tell customers that a software solution can do things it cannot or meet certain customer requirements just to get the sale, I never did that. I always told the customer the truth which in the end usually worked out to our advantage because it built trust. Because I valued that trust relationship I was very successful in my career and still keep in contact with some of my customers I met along the way.

What is your favorite cuisine? What is your go-to order?

Italian, anything pasta!

Benjamin Kiowski

What are the most pressing issues in the office you are seeking?

We are a “Robin Hood” District here in Wimberley. The funding obstacles that arise from our Chapter 49 statues create the primary challenge for the board and administrators here. Discovering creative ways to navigate the recapture and maintain a culture of excellence is the single primary issue for any Chapter 49 District. Stemming from that is the challenge of being able to compensate our current staff properly while continuing to attract top notch administrators, teachers, and staff for the future.

What do you think is the most important skill of being a good school board member?

A great Board member for WISD is one who is dedicated and resolved to create the best possible outcomes for all of our students. Working in concert with the rest of the board and the Superintendent is paramount in order to discover and remedy any deficiencies, and being diligent to look forward to plan and prepare for growth. An effective board member is one who is always ready to learn the next thing they don’t know while being considerate and accommodating to the voices of the parents, teachers, administrators, and staff who pour their lives into education. A great board member understands that their position is one of servitude and sacrifice toward the end of creating an environment where teachers are able to thrive in their instructional environment as they pursue a robust and thorough education for each student. A great board member can hear criticism, feedback, and insight from many sources in order to formulate the best course of action for any given issue. A great board member is unconcerned with claiming credit for positive actions the of the board as they see any successes as an accomplishment for everyone involved. Finally, a great board member seeks to unify the community where possible and as often as possible.

How do you plan to involve community members in decision making?

I will remain accessible to hear any feedback and suggestions from any and all parents and community members. My contact information will remain pubiic as it currently is. The door is open.

What distinguishes you from other candidates?

I have great love and compassion for the people of my city. I love Wimberley and the families there. I believe that in our town, particularly at the schools, we have a great opportunity to love and care for one another as we acknowledge that we are more alike than we are different in most cases. I believe that where we differ, we can have relevant and respectful conversations about how to move forward without labeling each other as enemies.

Describe an ethical dilemma you’ve faced. How did you resolve it?

I work in the construction industry, so I face ethical dilemmas everyday. The industry itself is in some ways intrinsically unethical. I overcome any ethical questions by following the wisdom and guidelines given to us in the Bible…paricularly in the book of proverbs. We are told there that “uneven weights and measures” are detestable, and that “ill-gotten gain” is the pathway to ruin. That considered, I navigate ethical issues by being honest and forthright in all my dealings while while seeking to quickly “right” any perceived or actual wrong to the best of my ability…even if it costs me something. In this way, my goal is to live at peace with everyone as much as depends on me. If another chooses inequity or unethical behavior, I won’t be participating.

What is your favorite cuisine? What is your go-to order?

My favorite cuisine is whatever I cook with my family! I love to cook for others, and my family often joins me in doing so. Anything that is prepared with excellence and care for the people who will eat it is what I like. In other words, a well cooked steak with a side of properly prepared chimichurri will always get my attention, and it is hard to find at any restaurants I know about! Fago de Chao gives a pretty good effort!

WIMBERLEY ISD BOARD OF TRUSTEES – PLACE 2

Lindsey Deringer

What are the most pressing issues in the office you are seeking? I believe the most pressing issues in the office of Wimberley ISD Trustee are public school funding, rewarding and retaining quality staff, and school vouchers. Public schools in Texas face challenges each year regarding funding. Wimberley ISD is required to give a surprising amount of our local property tax dollars to the state. This money is intended to help fund lower income schools but a lot of it stays in the state’s general fund and goes nowhere near public education. This makes a stressful situation for our district and others like it and Texas public schools struggle to not pass deficit budgets each year. Our district has begun working towards building a group of community advocates to help our legislatures understand the situation we are in. With the district already having a tight budget, raises and incentives require creative thinking and collaborative work to make sure our teachers and staff know how much our district values them. I am committed to putting in the work to find the best ways to reward our hardworking staff. I will work hard with other trustees to find room in the budget to make sure we are able to raise wages each year while also being fiscally responsible. In regards to school vouchers, I do not support any voucher that will take money away from public schools. As I mentioned before, WISD is already facing a difficult budget situation therefore any voucher system that removes money from our district would have a negative impact on students who attend. If the school board chooses to explore possible vouchers, I will listen and be transparent with district constituents. As a former teacher and parent with kids in the district, my votes as a trustee will always be on the side of public school students and teachers.

What do you think is the most important skill of being a good school board member?

The most important skill of a school trustee is to listen. Listening to the superintendent, administration, staff, students, and caregivers of Wimberley ISD is an essential part of being an effective trustee. A trustee represents not only those who voted them into office but also those that didn’t. All voices in the district must be represented by the trustees. At times, a trustee should be able to put their own beliefs aside when making decisions about an entire district. Being open and able to hear all opinions, even those you disagree with, is a critical part of being a trustee.

How do you plan to involve community members in decision making?

When elected, I will represent all of the constituents in WISD. I will not just represent those who voted for me but will also include those who may not have. I commit to listening to all sides of an issue before making a decision and casting my vote. When choosing community members for committees, I will ask those who are qualified for the task at hand and include new, fresh, and qualified voices. Creating a diverse group of people who represent our ideologically diverse community is essential to unify our district.

What distinguishes you from other candidates?

I have an undergraduate degree in elementary education with 10 years of teaching experience. There are currently no other trustees on the WISD Board of Trustees with teaching experience. Everyone talks about how much we need to support our teachers and make sure that they are compensated for the enormous work that they do. As a former teacher, I can relate to the joys and struggles of teaching, and I believe I can be an advocate for the students and teachers of WISD. It only makes sense that we would have someone with a teaching background on the board. We want someone with a financial background to help with school finance decisions, we want some with a business background to help make business decisions because running a district is not unlike running a business. So let’s elect someone with teaching experience to help make decisions for our teachers. I also believe that having another woman on the Board would be a positive addition. Currently, there are 5 men and 2 women. I have three children that are enrolled and attending Wimberley ISD. I have been involved in WISD since my oldest started in 2019. I am on the WISD Safety Committee, a room mom, & attend WISD School Board meetings regularly. I am excited to serve Wimberley as a trustee!

Describe an ethical dilemma you’ve faced. How did you resolve it?

When I was a teacher, I was lucky to have kids from many different backgrounds in my classroom. I often had 20 personalities and 20 senses of humor in my classroom at the same time. I found that some children in my classroom were easy to connect with, while others took some work. My responsibility, as a teacher, was to connect with all of the children in my class and treat them all equally. Each child has great value and should be treated with equal respect, care, and compassion. As a Trustee, I will use my experience in the classroom to remind me that all students in the district deserve my consideration when voting on important issues that impact students and families.

What is your favorite cuisine? What is your go-to order?

My favorite cuisine is Chinese. It is hard to choose a favorite order but I love dumplings, lettuce wraps, and sesame chicken!