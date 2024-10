PHOTO COURTESY OF HAILEY CLARK Christopher, left, and Hailey Clark pose for a photo outside of their new business, The Wimberley Refillery, that is focused on providing an eco-conscious and sustainable option for the community to purchase household cleaning and personal hygiene products. Located at 13620 Ranch Road 12, Suite A in Wimberley, the business will open on Nov. 1.

Wimberley couple to open eco-friendly refillery