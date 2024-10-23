Child molesters found guilty, sentenced to prison

SAN MARCOS — Joseph Pavelka, 34, was found guilty for two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child by sexual contact.

On Aug. 19, 2024, a Hays County jury found Pavelka guilty of sexually abusing the victim from the ages of six and seven years old, while the defendant was 17 and 18 years old. The evidence showed that the abuse was not disclosed due to threats made to the victim. The trial also included the victim’s childhood journals, which described the abuse and emotional trauma experienced because of Pavelka.

Due to the severity of the events, he was not eligible for probation and was sentenced on Thursday, Oct. 10, by 274th District Judge Gary Steel to six years in prison on all three counts to run concurrently. Pavelka is required to register as a sex offender, as well.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant Criminal District Attorneys Cassidy Story and Rowan St. John.

“We would like to thank the victim for her patience and courage to face her abuser after years of being silenced,” Story said. “The jury’s verdict sent a message to her and this community that they will not tolerate child sexual abuse, regardless of the time it took for the perpetrator’s crimes to be revealed.”

Additionally, Randall Mosbey, 59, of Kyle was sentenced to life in prison on Oct. 18, 2024 for continuous sexual abuse of a child and invasive visual recording. Mosbey pleaded guilty to the latter charge at the beginning of trail and was also found guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

The evidence presented showed that the defendant sexually abused a child for several years when the child was approximately 7 years old and placed hidden cameras in the victim’s bathroom and bedroom. The jury also heard evidence that Mosbey was found guilty of sexual offenses against a child in 1992.

After the convictions, Judge Dan Mills sentenced Mosbey to life in prison, without the possibility of parole, under Texas’ Auto-Life statue, after taking note of his previous conviction for a sexual offense against a child.

Mills also sentenced the defendant to the maximum punishment for invasive visual recording of two years in state jail.

This case was investigated by the Kyle Police Department and was prosecuted by Assistant Criminal District Attorneys Miranda Ebersole and Elizabeth Schmidt.

“We want to thank the victim in this case for having the extraordinary courage and strength to come forward and face their abuser in court,” Ebersole said. “We also want to thank Sgt. Congdon from Kyle Police Department for his extensive work on this case.”

Hays County Criminal District Attorney Kelly Higgins said that cases of this nature are an extremely high priority for the office, adding that justice will come to those who harm children, no matter how much time has passed.