Dripping Springs hosts 10th Annual Songwriters Festival

DRIPPING SPRINGS –Renken Dentistry announced the grand opening of its newest location at the Shops of Ledgestone, serving the growing community around...
October 23, 2024
JuiceLand employees cut the ribbon at 165 Hargraves Drive, Suite P300, at Belterra in Dripping Springs. According to the company, “the beloved Texas s...
October 23, 2024
The winners of the annual Great Pumpkin Contest held at Alexis Pointe of Wimberley Senior Living on Oct. 7 pose for a photo. Janis Walner, left, got t...
October 23, 2024
DRIPPING SPRINGS — The Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) announced, at the 2024 Delegate Assembly in San Antonio, that Dripping Springs ISD Bo...
October 23, 2024
Some of the scare actors and volunteers for Hell Country Productions’ Outbreak haunted house pose for a picture prior to opening. The haunted house, l...
October 23, 2024
Guests and staff mingle during the Dripping Springs Sport Club Launch Event on Wednesday, Oct. 16, which was hosted at Deep Eddy Vodka Tasting Room, l...
October 23, 2024
By Staff Report
September 24, 2024
SAN MARCOS - Manuel Balderas, 49, of Kyle was sentenced to 40 years in prison by a jury on Sept. 24, for multiple counts of sexual assault, continuous...
Hays County Sheriff’s Office charges two more Hays CISD middle school students in social media threat scares
By Staff Report
September 13, 2024
KYLE -- The Hays County Sheriff's Office has detained and charged two additional sixth grade students from Hays CISD for creating or contributing to s...
By Staff Report
September 12, 2024
KYLE -- The Hays County Sheriff's Office has detained a sixth grade Hays CISD student for locally contributing to the spread of social media school sh...
By Staff Report
September 18, 2024
Hays CISD Chief of Communication Officer Tim Savoy stated that two arrests have been made for two separate threats made by Johnson High School student...
By Staff Report
October 4, 2024
SAN MARCOS — Christopher Lee Head, 36, was sentenced to life in prison, without the possibility of parole, by visiting Judge Glenn Devlin on Oct. 4. A...