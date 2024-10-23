Subscribe
Dripping Springs hosts 10th Annual Songwriters Festival
Graphic by Barton Publications
Community, Dripping Springs, News
Staff Report on October 23, 2024
Dripping Springs hosts 10th Annual Songwriters Festival
JuiceLand reopens at Belterra in Dripping Springs
Business, Dripping Springs, News
JuiceLand reopens at Belterra in Dripping Springs
JuiceLand employees cut the ribbon at 165 Hargraves Drive, Suite P300, at Belterra in Dripping Springs. According to the company, “the beloved Texas s...
October 23, 2024
Alexis Pointe holds pumpkin painting contest
Community, News, Wimberley
Alexis Pointe holds pumpkin painting contest
The winners of the annual Great Pumpkin Contest held at Alexis Pointe of Wimberley Senior Living on Oct. 7 pose for a photo. Janis Walner, left, got t...
October 23, 2024
Most Read
Child molester sentenced to 40 years in Hays County
Breaking News, Hays County, Kyle, ...
Child molester sentenced to 40 years in Hays County
By Staff Report 
September 24, 2024
SAN MARCOS - Manuel Balderas, 49, of Kyle was sentenced to 40 years in prison by a jury on Sept. 24, for multiple counts of sexual assault, continuous...
Pedophile sentenced to life without parole
Hays County, News, San Marcos
Pedophile sentenced to life without parole
By Staff Report 
October 4, 2024
SAN MARCOS — Christopher Lee Head, 36, was sentenced to life in prison, without the possibility of parole, by visiting Judge Glenn Devlin on Oct. 4. A...
e-Edition
e-Edition

haysfreepress.com
113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Email: news@haysfreepress.com

Stay tuned with us

Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.