PHOTO BY ALBERT SANCHEZ Dripping Springs High School senior Jakob Rivas (No. 88) crosses the goal line and celebrates during the second quarter of the Friday, Oct. 18, game against the Lake Travis High School Cavaliers. Rivas made a 53-yard reception and eventual touchdown from quarterback Maddox Maher for the first Tigers score of the game. The final score was Cavaliers 49 and the Tiger 21.

Dripping Springs Tigers fall to state-ranked Lake Travis Cavaliers