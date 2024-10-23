JuiceLand reopens at Belterra in Dripping Springs

JuiceLand employees cut the ribbon at 165 Hargraves Drive, Suite P300, at Belterra in Dripping Springs. According to the company, “the beloved Texas smoothie chain founded in 2011, is over-the-moon to be back in Belterra! After a brief hiatus, JuiceLand blenders are once again blending at 165 Hargraves Drive, Suite P300, at Belterra.” Residents are invited to stop by and enjoy JuiceLand’s award-winning smoothies, acai bowls, raw cold-pressed juices, wellness shots, matcha lattes, plant-based meals and more, the company said. JuiceLand also supports locally with donations toward Drip Aquatics at Dripping Springs High School and with contributions to the members of Flatwater Foundation, who provide mental health therapy in the wake of cancer. The location is open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.