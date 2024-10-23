Renken Dentistry celebrates ribbon cutting in Dripping Springs

DRIPPING SPRINGS –Renken Dentistry announced the grand opening of its newest location at the Shops of Ledgestone, serving the growing community around Belterra and Dripping Springs.

With more than 22 years of experience transforming smiles and redefining patient care, Renken Dentistry celebrated its official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 16. Founded on the principles of personalized, compassionate care, Renken Dentistry has established itself as a trusted partner in dental wellness, according to a news release. The Belterra office reflects the group’s commitment to a modern, patient-first experience, offering state-of-the-art technology and a welcoming environment designed to make each visit comfortable and positive.

“Our goal has always been to make going to the dentist something our patients look forward to,” said Dr. Joshua Renken, founder of Renken Dentistry. “Opening this location allows us to continue delivering that promise by being a convenient and trusted resource for dental care for all ages. We’re excited to join this vibrant community and build long-lasting relationships here.”

The new office provides comprehensive dental services, including preventive care, cosmetic treatments and restorative procedures including dental implants. Renken Dentistry also offers a discount subscription option for uninsured patients.

“Whether your needs range from a routine cleaning to more extensive treatments, we have a plan that is right for you,” the news release stated. “Families in Belterra will also benefit from our doctors’ focus on long-term oral health, with a patient-centric approach tailored to individual needs.”

With seven locations across Texas, Renken Dentistry continues to grow with a focus on making each patient experience exceptional. The Belterra team is eager to meet new patients and become an active part of the local community creating healthy, confident smiles for years to come.