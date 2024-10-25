Subscribe
Kyle Police arrests Texas State University students in theft of Halloween decorations
Graphic by Barton Publications
Breaking News, Kyle, Main, News
Staff Report on October 25, 2024
Kyle Police arrests Texas State University students in theft of Halloween decorations

KYLE – Ten Texas State University students were apprehended early Friday, Oct. 25 following a report of stolen Halloween decorations on Hometown Parkway in Kyle.

At approximately 12:48 a.m., the Kyle Police Department responded to a call regarding the theft of decorations valued at $500. Upon arrival, officers reviewed video footage that identified the suspects and the vehicle involved; officers located a Silver Ford F-150 matching the description, with the stolen decorations visible inside, according to a KPD news release.

In the vehicle were 10 males, aged 18 to 20, all of whom had masks. One suspect was found in possession of scissors intended to cut and damage decorations. During questioning, all 10 admitted to traveling to Kyle with the intent to steal Halloween decorations, the news release continued.

Additionally, police discovered THC, alcohol and a fake ID in the vehicle. The suspects have been charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, criminal mischief and theft of property.

“We will not tolerate actions that jeopardize the safety and holiday spirit of our community members,” said KPD Chief of Police Jeff Barnett. “The residents of Kyle deserve to celebrate holidays in a safe and joyful environment. We are committed to keeping our neighborhoods safe and ensuring that this upcoming holiday season remains a time of fun and happiness for everyone.”

The individuals charged are:

·         Jaevin Keyon Guidry, 19

·         Brayden Randall Golden, 20

·         Nico Jordan Lawrence, 20

·         Casey William Silvius, 20

·         Nathaniel Alexander Houck, 18

·         Noah Esteban Cazares, 18

·         Landon Blaine Solis, 19

·         Aydien Leeray Jackson, 19

·         Enrique Amadeo Galindo, 18

·         Marcus Jay Valdez, 18

Additionally, Nico Lawrence faces charges for possession of a controlled substance, while Brayden Golden has been charged with possessing a false driver’s license/ID.

JuiceLand reopens at Belterra in Dripping Springs
Business, Dripping Springs, News
JuiceLand reopens at Belterra in Dripping Springs
JuiceLand employees cut the ribbon at 165 Hargraves Drive, Suite P300, at Belterra in Dripping Springs. According to the company, “the beloved Texas s...
October 23, 2024
Alexis Pointe holds pumpkin painting contest
Community, News, Wimberley
Alexis Pointe holds pumpkin painting contest
The winners of the annual Great Pumpkin Contest held at Alexis Pointe of Wimberley Senior Living on Oct. 7 pose for a photo. Janis Walner, left, got t...
October 23, 2024
Most Read
Child molester sentenced to 40 years in Hays County
Breaking News, Hays County, Kyle, ...
Child molester sentenced to 40 years in Hays County
By Staff Report 
September 24, 2024
SAN MARCOS - Manuel Balderas, 49, of Kyle was sentenced to 40 years in prison by a jury on Sept. 24, for multiple counts of sexual assault, continuous...
Meet the Candidates for the Hays County Elections 2024
Buda, Community, Dripping Springs, ...
Meet the Candidates for the Hays County Elections 2024
The 2024 General Election is Nov. 5. Barton Publications reached out to local candidates to answer questions about their races. Not all returned the questionnaire.
By Staff Report 
October 16, 2024
CANDIDATES FOR HAYS COUNTY SHERIFF Anthony Hipolito (R) What is the number one crime-related issue that needs an immediate plan of action from the nex...
e-Edition
e-Edition

haysfreepress.com
113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Email: news@haysfreepress.com

Stay tuned with us

Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.