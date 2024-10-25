Kyle Police arrests Texas State University students in theft of Halloween decorations

KYLE – Ten Texas State University students were apprehended early Friday, Oct. 25 following a report of stolen Halloween decorations on Hometown Parkway in Kyle.

At approximately 12:48 a.m., the Kyle Police Department responded to a call regarding the theft of decorations valued at $500. Upon arrival, officers reviewed video footage that identified the suspects and the vehicle involved; officers located a Silver Ford F-150 matching the description, with the stolen decorations visible inside, according to a KPD news release.

In the vehicle were 10 males, aged 18 to 20, all of whom had masks. One suspect was found in possession of scissors intended to cut and damage decorations. During questioning, all 10 admitted to traveling to Kyle with the intent to steal Halloween decorations, the news release continued.

Additionally, police discovered THC, alcohol and a fake ID in the vehicle. The suspects have been charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, criminal mischief and theft of property.

“We will not tolerate actions that jeopardize the safety and holiday spirit of our community members,” said KPD Chief of Police Jeff Barnett. “The residents of Kyle deserve to celebrate holidays in a safe and joyful environment. We are committed to keeping our neighborhoods safe and ensuring that this upcoming holiday season remains a time of fun and happiness for everyone.”

The individuals charged are:

· Jaevin Keyon Guidry, 19

· Brayden Randall Golden, 20

· Nico Jordan Lawrence, 20

· Casey William Silvius, 20

· Nathaniel Alexander Houck, 18

· Noah Esteban Cazares, 18

· Landon Blaine Solis, 19

· Aydien Leeray Jackson, 19

· Enrique Amadeo Galindo, 18

· Marcus Jay Valdez, 18

Additionally, Nico Lawrence faces charges for possession of a controlled substance, while Brayden Golden has been charged with possessing a false driver’s license/ID.