Dripping Springs attorney selected as Texas Bar Foundation nominating chair

DRIPPING SPRINGS— Milena Christopher of Dripping Springs has been selected as one of 40 individuals to serve as a 2024-25 Texas Bar Foundation nominating chair.

Nominating chairs for each of the 17 State Bar of Texas districts are selected for their outstanding professional achievements and their demonstrated commitment to the Texas Bar Foundation, according to a news release. Selection is a mark of distinction and recognition of Christopher’s contributions to the legal profession.

Christopher started what has become The Law Office of Milena Christopher in Dripping Springs in 2003 after having served many years as a prosecutor in the sex crimes and child abuse division in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. In her years of practice in the areas of family law and probate, she has developed a passion for helping people avoid future legal challenges through effective estate planning. She also offers sensitivity and professionalism in family law matters, including divorce, child custody and support, adoption, etc. She was at the forefront of the collaborative law and mediation movements in this country, believing it best to try to resolve legal matters amicably whenever possible, particularly when the legal matters involve children, the news release continued.

Christopher has a master’s degree in psychology in addition to her Juris Doctorate degree, which assists her in providing a different level of support, patience and understanding with her clients. Her passion for helping people is apparent in how she practices and works hard for her clients to minimize the emotional roller coaster of legal matters.

She has a long history as an active and respected member of the Dripping Springs community and has been voted Best Attorney in Dripping Springs for eight years. She’s also held the title of Best Attorney for Collaborative Law in Hays County, Best of Hays County in the Legal Category and was awarded the prestigious Chris Barbury Award by the Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center for her many years of service.

Christopher has negotiated hundreds of disputes into successful resolution, putting families first and working hard to minimize the cost and exposure of going to trial. As the previous owner of the largest female-run law practice in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, she gained incredible leadership experience managing a large staff and became determined to create a family atmosphere for her employees. She is recognized as a persuasive speaker whether training local attorneys, presenting in court as a trial attorney or speaking to Hill Country community service and professional organizations, according to the release.

Beyond building a successful law office in Hays County, her proudest achievement is raising three wonderful daughters with integrity and caring hearts. In her spare time, she enjoys traveling with her family, arranging fun adventures, photography and writing. Milena also created what has become a successful annual charity event in her hometown of Dripping Springs, called “Goat Couture,” a goat fashion show, raising thousands of dollars to help support the participating Future Farmers of America in Hays and Blanco county high schools.

For more information about the Texas Bar Foundation, visit www.txbf.org.