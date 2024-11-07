The groundbreaking ceremony for the new Sprouts grocery store location in Kyle took place on Wednesday, Oct. 30. At the northwest corner of Kohler’s Crossing and FM 1626, a group that included Kyle City Council members and representatives of GBTC Realty, Arch Con Corporation and Sprouts grabbed a shovel and a hard hat to celebrate a new branch of the Shops at the Brick & Mortar District. “I know y’all are as excited as we are about what’s coming and being able to celebrate the city of Kyle as a city that’s in motion, not just sporadically in motion,” said Mayor Travis Mitchell. “We’re in motion with a particular direction that we’re trying to go.”
Sprouts grocery store breaks ground in Kyle