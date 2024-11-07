Subscribe
Sprouts grocery store breaks ground in Kyle
PHOTO BY MIKEY BROWN
Kyle, News
Staff Report on November 7, 2024
Sprouts grocery store breaks ground in Kyle

The groundbreaking ceremony for the new Sprouts grocery store location in Kyle took place on Wednesday, Oct. 30. At the northwest corner of Kohler’s Crossing and FM 1626, a group that included Kyle City Council members and representatives of GBTC Realty, Arch Con Corporation and Sprouts grabbed a shovel and a hard hat to celebrate a new branch of the Shops at the Brick & Mortar District. “I know y’all are as excited as we are about what’s coming and being able to celebrate the city of Kyle as a city that’s in motion, not just sporadically in motion,” said Mayor Travis Mitchell. “We’re in motion with a particular direction that we’re trying to go.”

Those post-concert blues
Columns, Opinions
Those post-concert blues
Previously, I was never someone that attended concerts. I only wanted to go to one in middle school and I failed to get tickets. Then, COVID-19 cancel...
November 7, 2024
Short film to begin production in Manchaca
Community, Hays County, News
Short film to begin production in Manchaca
MANCHACA —  An independent filmmaker in Austin is going back to her Hays County roots for the production of her own short film. Tyra Williams attended...
November 7, 2024
Buda to see new music festival
Buda, Main, News
Buda to see new music festival
BUDA — After years of dreaming of owning their own festival, Chad and Bethany Kocian are launching Railcar Revival in Buda on Nov. 9. The couple, orig...
November 7, 2024
Most Read
Child molester sentenced to 40 years in Hays County
Breaking News, Hays County, Kyle, ...
Child molester sentenced to 40 years in Hays County
By Staff Report 
September 24, 2024
SAN MARCOS - Manuel Balderas, 49, of Kyle was sentenced to 40 years in prison by a jury on Sept. 24, for multiple counts of sexual assault, continuous...
Meet the Candidates for the Hays County Elections 2024
Buda, Community, Dripping Springs, ...
Meet the Candidates for the Hays County Elections 2024
The 2024 General Election is Nov. 5. Barton Publications reached out to local candidates to answer questions about their races. Not all returned the questionnaire.
By Staff Report 
October 16, 2024
CANDIDATES FOR HAYS COUNTY SHERIFF Anthony Hipolito (R) What is the number one crime-related issue that needs an immediate plan of action from the nex...
e-Edition
e-Edition

haysfreepress.com
113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Email: news@haysfreepress.com

Stay tuned with us

Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.