Dripping Springs Art League hosts art market
PHOTO BY MIKEY BROWN Pictured, artist Jessi Bostad paints a scene at the Art Market at the Triangle hosted by the Dripping Springs Art League.
Dripping Springs, News
Staff Report on November 13, 2024
The Dripping Springs Art League hosted an art market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 9 at the Triangle of Hwy 290, RR 12 and Mercer Street in Dripping Springs. The Art Market at the Triangle is a collaboration between the DSAL and Dripping Springs Parks & Community Services. There was live music and vendors with art from baked goods to jewelry and paintings. The next market will be held on Dec. 14 at the same location. More information can be found at www.artindripping.com/dstriangleartmarket.

PHOTO BY MIKEY BROWN

