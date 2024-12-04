Subscribe
DSHS Robotics Team heads to State
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Staff Report on December 4, 2024
DSHS Robotics Team heads to State

The Dripping Springs High School BEST Robotics Team was one of two teams in the Large Division at the 2024 Capitol BEST Robotics Game Day, held on Saturday, Nov. 9, that qualified for the 2024 BEST Robotics State UIL Championship. The Capitol BEST contest featured 273 students competing on 15 teams with 25 mentors and teachers from the Central Texas area. The theme of this year’s contest was “Low G” aka Low Gravity. The DSHS BEST Team also earned the Judges Choice Award and second place BEST Award. The team will compete at the Texas UIL State Championship 2024 from Dec. 5-7 at Dallas Fair Park.

Wimberley Christmas Parade
Wimberley Christmas Parade
On Saturday, Nov. 30, Wimberley kicked off it's 2024 Hometown Holidays with the inaugural Wishes 4 Wimberley Lighted Christmas Parade and tree lightin...
December 4, 2024
Meat & Drink restaurant opens in Wimberley
Meat & Drink restaurant opens in Wimberley
WIMBERLEY — A new restaurant has made its way to Wimberley, in the heart of the downtown square. Located at 13904 Ranch Road 12, Suite 4, next to The ...
December 4, 2024
Texas Beauty offers natural, glam lash services
Texas Beauty offers natural, glam lash services
KYLE — Kayla Sanchez decided to try out “lashing” nearly three years ago. After going through a two-week test period, it just clicked: this is what he...
December 4, 2024
