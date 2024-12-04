The Dripping Springs High School BEST Robotics Team was one of two teams in the Large Division at the 2024 Capitol BEST Robotics Game Day, held on Saturday, Nov. 9, that qualified for the 2024 BEST Robotics State UIL Championship. The Capitol BEST contest featured 273 students competing on 15 teams with 25 mentors and teachers from the Central Texas area. The theme of this year’s contest was “Low G” aka Low Gravity. The DSHS BEST Team also earned the Judges Choice Award and second place BEST Award. The team will compete at the Texas UIL State Championship 2024 from Dec. 5-7 at Dallas Fair Park.
Community, Dripping Springs, News
DSHS Robotics Team heads to State