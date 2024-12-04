Subscribe
Wimberley Christmas Parade
PHOTOS COURTESY OF LANCE WINTER
Community, News, Wimberley
By Lance Winter on December 4, 2024
Wimberley Christmas Parade

On Saturday, Nov. 30, Wimberley kicked off it’s 2024 Hometown Holidays with the inaugural Wishes 4 Wimberley Lighted Christmas Parade and tree lighting. Barnabas Connection also hosted a toy drive in conjunction with the events.

Most Read
Meet the Candidates for the Hays County Elections 2024
Buda, Community, Dripping Springs, ...
Meet the Candidates for the Hays County Elections 2024
The 2024 General Election is Nov. 5. Barton Publications reached out to local candidates to answer questions about their races. Not all returned the questionnaire.
By Staff Report 
October 16, 2024
CANDIDATES FOR HAYS COUNTY SHERIFF Anthony Hipolito (R) What is the number one crime-related issue that needs an immediate plan of action from the nex...
November 2024 Election Coverage
Breaking News, Hays County, News
November 2024 Election Coverage
By Staff Report 
November 5, 2024
These are the unofficial Nov. 5 election results as of 11:13 p.m, with all 58 polling locations reporting. Results will remain unofficial until canvas...
e-Edition
e-Edition

haysfreepress.com
113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Email: news@haysfreepress.com

Stay tuned with us

Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.